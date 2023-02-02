Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Each year, there are a few Android-focused smartphone companies that are highly-anticipated, one of them being Samsung. That’s why they regularly occupy a spot or two on our list of the best Android phones. 2023 is proving to be no exception to that rule, especially if you’re waiting for more information on a Samsung Galaxy S23 pre-order. We’re hearing a lot of excellent information out of the gate about the Samsung Galaxy S23, and Samsung’s devices always delight.

If you want to stay up-to-date with everything Samsung announced yesterday, be sure to head over to our dedicated Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event portal, where we covered the announcement live and are continuing to share information about the products as we continue to use them. Just know that the Samsung Galaxy S23 wasn’t the only device being unveiled, but otherwise, you’ll find a lot of useful information about initial pre-orders below.

Today’s Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Pre-Order Deal

Retailers Offering the Samsung Galaxy S23 Pre-Order

If you’re looking to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23, the brand’s latest smartphone in the series, you have some great choices. Of course, each provider may be offering exclusive deals or promotions, that are worth taking into consideration before you make a final decision.

Here’s everything you need to know about the retailers offering a Samsung Galaxy S23 pre-order option:

Samsung

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy S23 series devices now through the company’s storefront and receive a $50 e-credit.

Samsung Galaxy S23: $800 —

$800 — Samsung Galaxy S23+: $1,000 —

$1,000 — Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: $1,200 —

Best Buy

Best Buy will be offering all four colors in each of the three models, which you can choose at checkout.

Samsung Galaxy S23: $0 with eligible trade-in —

$0 with eligible trade-in — Samsung Galaxy S23+: $0 with eligible trade-in —

$0 with eligible trade-in — Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: $200 (256GB) or $380 (512GB) with eligible trade-in —

AT&T

At 1 PM EST, in line with the other retailers and providers, you’ll be able to pre-order all Samsung Galaxy S series devices, including the Galaxy S23.

Right now, AT&T is offering up to $1,000 off when you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23, and you’ll get a free storage upgrade — 128GB S23+ or Ultra orders get the 256GB model, and 256GB S23+ or Ultra orders get the 512GB model. On top of that, trading in an eligible device will net you even more savings.

Samsung Galaxy S23: $0 with eligible trade-in —

$0 with eligible trade-in — Samsung Galaxy S23+: $0 with eligible trade-in —

$0 with eligible trade-in — Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: $200 (256GB) or $380 (512GB) with eligible trade-in —

For interested customers, AT&T is also offering a cloud and unlimited storage option for $20 a month. With it, AT&T customers can automatically backup important files, including photos and videos, protect content with a personalized pin, or store backup content across multiple devices. If you balance your access between devices, like a tablet, phone, or laptop, the service can be an invaluable resource for cross-platform access.

Verizon

All three Samsung Galaxy S23 models will be available for pre-order at Verizon starting 1 PM EST on February 1st. Color options include Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender, in all phone models, which you’ll find more information about below.

Samsung Galaxy S23: $22.22 a month for 36 months (0% APR; $800 retail) —

$22.22 a month for 36 months (0% APR; $800 retail) — Samsung Galaxy S23+: $27.77 a month for 36 months (0% APR; $1,000 retail) —

$27.77 a month for 36 months (0% APR; $1,000 retail) — Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: $33.33 a month for 36 months (0% APR; $1,200 retail) —

Additional Verizon promotions:

For a limited time, you’ll also receive a Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G with your Samsung Galaxy S23 series pre-order.

Anyone who switches from another carrier to Verizon is eligible for a $200 Verizon e-gift card.

All Samsung Galaxy S23 pre-orders will be upgraded to the next storage tier for free.

For a limited time, get 20% 20% off Galaxy S23 cases and screen protectors, 30% off Samsung-brand cases when you buy online and 25% off Samsung chargers when you buy online or at a local Verizon store.

When Will Samsung Galaxy S23 Pre-Orders Start Shipping?

If you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 now, retailers will begin shipping at launch, which is February 17, 2023. Bear in mind, shipping methods vary in terms of delivery times, so depending on which provider you choose, and what type of shipping is available, your new Samsung Galaxy S23 may arrive on or close to that date. It’s not an exact science.

