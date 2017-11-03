Vulnerabilities found in iPhone 7, Samsung Galaxy S8, and Huawei Mate Pro 9

Why it matters to you Pwn2Own exposes serious unknown security risks on different mobile phones. Exposing these bugs allows vendors to quickly correct them.

If you own an iPhone 7 or Galaxy S8, you may want to check for updates. This week, Zero Day Initiative (ZDI) hosted its annual Pwn2Own contest in Tokyo as researchers from around the world gathered to show exploits on the iPhone 7, Samsung S8, and Huawei Mate 9 Pro.

This year’s event yielded 32 different vulnerabilities and awarded $515,000 in payments to researchers.

iPhone

Qihoo 360 Security exposed a vulnerability where hackers could use Wi-Fi to execute code on an iPhone 7. They also were able to exploit Safari through a bug in the browser and one in system services.

Tencent Keen Security Lab exposed a troubling Wi-Fi exploit where hackers could use a series of bugs to gain execution and escalate privilege on the iPhone 7 to install a rogue app. The app remained on the device even after a restart.

Fluorescence (Richard Zhu) exploited a bug in the iPhone 7’s Safari browser with an out-of-bounds bug to escape the browser’s sandbox and execute code on the phone.

Samsung

MWR Labs exposed a serious vulnerability on the Samsung Galaxy S8. The researchers used 11 vulnerabilities across six different applications to execute code and pull data from the device. This magnitude of bugs allowed the researchers to continue exploiting the phone even after a reboot.

Qihoo 360 Security used the Samsung internet browser on the Galaxy S8 to run code and then leveraged a privilege escalation in a Samsung application that persisted through a device reboot.

Huawei

Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

MWR Labs used a series of five bugs in different Huawei applications to escape the Google Chrome browser sandbox and remove data from a Huawei Mate 9 Pro.

Tencent Keen Security used a Huawei Mate 9 Pro to showcase the most devastating vulnerability during the contest. The researchers were able to execute a baseband attack on the device and execute code on the broadband processor. They were then able to modify the device’s International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI), something that could cause huge disruptions if it was done in the wild. This was the first broadband exploit ever submitted to ZDI.

Each year ZDI holds the Pwn2Own contest not only to show device exploits but to give vendors an opportunity to fix them. Exploits are provided to vendors, which are able to ask researchers directly any questions they may have. ZDI then gives the vendor 90 days to correct the issue. If the vendor is unable or does not fix the issue or provide a reasonable statement as to why the vulnerability is not fixed, ZDI publishes an advisory with additional details about the exploits in an effort to protect the public.