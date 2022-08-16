 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Spotify offers three months of free Premium. Here’s how to get it

Trevor Mogg
By

Spotify is now offering a three-month trial of its Premium tier globally, giving newcomers around the world a chance to take the streaming service for a spin before deciding if it’s worth the $9.99 monthly fee.

Spotify’s standard trial period lasts 30 days, though it does occasionally offer a three-month trial.

The latest deal, announced on Monday, August 15, is open to anyone yet to sign up for Spotify Premium. But in a bid to bring back Spotify Premium subscribers who ditched the service before July 15, 2022, it’s also offering three months for the price of one, working out at just $3.33 per month.

“In need of a pick-me-up to get you through autumn and the cooler days ahead?” Spotify said in a message on its website announcing the current three-month offer. “It’s easy to keep the summer beat going with your favorite beach or poolside tunes — especially when they’re unlimited, on-demand, and ad-free — and when they cost even less.”

That’s right, Spotify Premium strips out the ads that pepper its free tier. It also lets mobile users select each track, while free users have to make do with a shuffle option and a maximum of six skips per hour (though the desktop version does allow on-demand playback). Offline listening is also possible for paying subscribers, while the free version offers no such feature.

How to get three free months of Spotify Premium

Spotify’s current offer of three free months of Premium runs through September 11. Once the trial ends, your subscription will renew automatically at the regular monthly cost — unless you cancel before the trial period ends.

To sign up for the three-month trial, head across to Spotify’s website.

Apple Music, Spotify’s main rival, doesn’t offer a free trial as a standard practice, though the tech giant occasionally offers some free months if you sign up to one of its other services or purchase one of its devices. Other companies, Verizon and Best Buy among them, are also known to launch offers that let you try Apple Music for free for a limited time.

To find out the main differences between Spotify and Apple Music, this Digital Trends analysis has you covered.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

Resident Alien cast on what to expect for the rest of season 2

The cast of Resident Alien sit on a bench outside underneath an abduction beam

Apple’s $30M settlement over worker bag checks OK’d by court

The Apple logo is displayed at the Apple Store June 17, 2015 on Fifth Avenue in New York City

Best Apple iMac Deals: Get an Apple desktop for $479

Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display review close

The best Amazon Alexa smart speakers

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release)on a table with a yoga matt and water bottle.

Best Buy is selling this 65-inch 4K TV for only $420 this week

Front angle of the Hisense 75-inch A6 Series 4K smart TV.

Best Amazon Fire tablet deals for August 2022

Amazon Fire 10 HD Plus tablet with user playing Minecraft.

Best generator deals for August 2022

Pulsar G12KBN-SG Heavy Duty Portable Dual Fuel Generator

Don’t walk everywhere in this summer heat — save on rideables at Best Buy

Swift e-bike with rider having fun at speed.

How to watch the 2022 Little League World Series

Little League World Series 2022 Logo

How long is Cult of the Lamb?

cult of the lamb pc review sacrifice

How to watch She-Hulk, premiering Thursday on Disney+

Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk walks through a party in an elegant dress.

Don’t blame David Zaslav: Batgirl has always been treated like crap

Leslie Grace as Batgirl poses in Batgirl.