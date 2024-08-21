 Skip to main content
The ultimate smartwatch for F1 fans is here

The Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 x Oracle Red Bull Racing Edition's screen.
Tag Heuer

There’s no shortage of normal watches inspired by Formula One racing, but finding a smartwatch with links to the pinnacle of motorsport is a little bit more of a challenge. Step forward Tag Heuer and its ongoing partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing. Now, keen F1 fans can wear a smartwatch with strong ties to their favorite sport with the Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 x Oracle Red Bull Racing Edition.

It’s based on the 45mm Connected Calibre E4 smartwatch with a black diamond-like carbon (DLC) coated titanium case and buttons, along with sapphire crystal over the 1.39-inch OLED screen. It comes with four exclusive watch faces. These include Season, which shows the flags related to all the F1 global locations for the race season around the bezel, and Asphalt, which features backgrounds inspired by racetracks. There’s also one that takes on the look of the last mechanical Tag Heuer and Red Bull watch’s dial.

The Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 x Oracle Red Bull Racing Edition on wrists.
Tag Heuer

Watch faces aside, the other standout visual aspect of the smartwatch is the strap. It’s exclusive to this model and made from two materials. The underside is rubber and topped with blue leather that has an unusual asphalt-style finish, with the two sides then separated by a single red stripe. It looks superb, but if it’s too flashy for you, then a simple black rubber strap is included in the box, and both have Tag Heuer’s excellent titanium buckle with its magnetic clasp.

The smartwatch links to an special app on your phone, and with an Oracle Red Bull Racing app too, which provides a range of F1-related features including post-race details on Red Bull Racing’s drivers’ Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez’s results. The smartwatch also comes in a special presentation box with matching colors. Otherwise, the underlying technology is the same as the standard version, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100+ processor, a heart rate sensor, Google Wear OS 3 software, and various Tag Heuer sports tracking apps.

The Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 x Oracle Red Bull Racing Edition in its presentation box.
Tag Heuer

The Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 x Oracle Red Bull Racing Edition is available to buy now and costs $1,950 or 1,700 British pounds. It follows several other special edition Connected Calibre smartwatches, such as the Malbon Golf edition released earlier this year.

