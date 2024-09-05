 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

This is the PlugBug, and it may be my new favorite charger

By
A person holding the PlugBug charger.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

As I listened to Andrew Green, founder of accessory brand Twelve South, talk enthusiastically about the new PlugBug charger and its standout feature, I thought to myself and actually voiced the question, “How has this not been done before?” He replied, “That’s what we do.”

Twelve South did something wonderfully simple. It took an existing feature and product type, combined them, refined them, and made something very special. What’s the feature? The PlugBug has Find My functionality built-in, making it the first USB-C charger with the incredibly useful location technology. In an ideal world, you’ll never misplace it. I’ve seen it in action, and it’s excellent.

Recommended Videos

Cool design, cute name

The side of the PlugBug charger.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

I was already enamored with the PlugBug before seeing it due to its cute name, which is so much more preferable than a sequence of numbers or something else that’s equally forgettable. It gives the charger character, something backed up by the compact, modern design. There are two versions of the PlugBug, a 50-watt dual-port USB-C model and a 120W four-port USB-C version. Both have glossy white bodies with a red backplate. The wall socket pins fold away for easy storage, and both are surprisingly light.

The PlugBug is incredibly slick-looking, and the dual-port model is a palm-sized marvel. It’s practically pocket-sized, so you’ll have no problem putting it into your bag or backpack. The four-port version is slightly larger, but considering it has more than twice the power and another two USB-C ports, the size increase is relatively modest. Green informed me that while the 50W PlugBug has enough power to happily charge most MacBooks, the 120W is recommended for the most powerful models, as it has the ability to charge four MacBooks at the same time.

The PlugBug's ports.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The PlugBug certainly has no problem charging my MacBook Air M1, as it’s doing so while I write these words. Twelve South is known for its innovative products and clean, clever designs, so the fact that the PlugBug looks and feels so good isn’t a big surprise. Neither is the inclusion of Find My, which is what makes the PlugBug so special.

Find My is so easy

The PlugBug charger and Find My.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Apple’s Find My location feature is found in the majority of its products, from the AirPods Max to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as its AirTags. It makes it simple to keep track of these products and helps you find them again should they get lost. The PlugBug is the first USB-C charger to include the feature, and the idea came to Green when he was pondering how to make a charger that went beyond just being another white box to one that’s distinctly linked with Apple’s ecosystem.

Find My is such a simple technology to use, and linking the PlugBug is no exception. There’s a separate battery inside the PlugBug that powers Find My (it’s the same battery cell used for AirTags), so it doesn’t need to be plugged in to work. In less than a couple of minutes after it was activated, the charger was linked to Find My on my phone. You’re guided through the process, which is only a few steps anyway, and the PlugBug immediately shows up on the map in the Find My app.

1 of 3
A person holding the PlugBug charger.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
The PlugBug Charger's battery.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
A person holding the PlugBug charger.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Like an AirTag, you can activate an audible alert to find the PlugBug, get directions to its location, and get a notification when the app recognizes you’ve left it behind. The app also shows a battery icon to indicate when the PlugBug’s Find My cell needs changing. It’s all as simple as you’d expect from an Apple service, and the PlugBug integrates perfectly. Once it’s working, you’re primed and ready to never lose or misplace your charger again.

Price and availability

The PlugBug chargers.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The dual USB-C port PlugBug 50 costs $70, while the four-port USB-C PlugBug 120 costs $120. Both versions have enough power to fast charge the iPhone, iPad, and MacBook laptops. The PlugBug will be available soon.

The PlugBug’s choice of two or four USB ports, fast charging, clean design, and compact size already make it a charger worth serious consideration, but it’s the simple integration of Apple’s Find My location service that elevates it above similar (but lesser) products.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
Have one of these Samsung devices? You won’t get software updates anymore
Four galaxy z flip3 5g phones.

When you buy a phone, you expect it to work for at least a couple of years, if not longer. For many people, the time to upgrade to a new device is when it no longer receives security updates. Samsung has announced the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Tab S7, and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus will receive no more software updates. All three devices are now four years old, having launched in August 2020. That's about the average timespan for supporting mobile devices, but it still feels a little too short.

If you own one of these three gadgets, you might want to think about getting a newer version. While the Z Flip 5G, Tab S7, and Tab S7 Plus will all continue to work (at least for a while), they will be less secure. Software updates aren't just for improving performance and adding new features but also for patching vulnerabilities that could put your data at risk. If nothing else, make sure to use a VPN when handling any personal or banking information.

Read more
Does the Google Pixel 9 have an SD card slot?
A person holding the Google Pixel 9, showing the camera.

The Pixel 9 Pro may be the belle of the ball with more than a few jazzy tricks, but that hasn't stopped the Google Pixel 9 from winning itself some praise -- and for good reasons. The in-hand feel is plain fantastic, the looks are fresh, it performs reliably, and it takes photos that put far more expensive phones to shame.

It’s the Pixel camera, after all. It’s easy to be swayed, especially after seeing the results. But if you’ve been eyeing the Pixel 9 for its photography chops, storage space should be your primary consideration before you pick one, and rightfully so. As a result, you might be wondering if the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold have SD card slots to expand your available storage. Here's where you'll find your answers.
Does the Pixel 9 have an SD card slot?

Read more
Garmin’s Apple Watch Ultra alternative gets a $100 discount
The Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2).

You've got several options if you're looking for an Apple Watch alternative, but there are only a few smartwatches out there that can match up to the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 is one of them, and if you're interested, you can get it for $100 off from Best Buy. From its original price of $1,100, it's down to $1,000 -- the wearable device is still not cheap, but it's going to be worth every single penny with all of the features that it packs. You're going to have to be quick with your purchase though, as you may lose your chance at the savings if you keep delaying.

Why you should buy the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 smartwatch
If you want a rugged smartwatch with comprehensive fitness features, and you're not heavily invested in the Apple ecosystem, the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 is an excellent choice over the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The wearable device is currently featured in our list of the best smartwatches as our top recommendation for outdoor sports, partly because of its durability. The Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 comes with a 1.4-inch scratch-resistant sapphire AMOLED display, a 51mm fiber-reinforced polymer case with a titanium bezel and rear cover, and it's been tested against U.S. military standards for thermal, water, and shock resistance.

Read more