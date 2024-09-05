This is the PlugBug, and it may be my new favorite charger

As I listened to Andrew Green, founder of accessory brand Twelve South, talk enthusiastically about the new PlugBug charger and its standout feature, I thought to myself and actually voiced the question, “How has this not been done before?” He replied, “That’s what we do.”

Twelve South did something wonderfully simple. It took an existing feature and product type, combined them, refined them, and made something very special. What’s the feature? The PlugBug has Find My functionality built-in, making it the first USB-C charger with the incredibly useful location technology. In an ideal world, you’ll never misplace it. I’ve seen it in action, and it’s excellent.

Cool design, cute name

I was already enamored with the PlugBug before seeing it due to its cute name, which is so much more preferable than a sequence of numbers or something else that’s equally forgettable. It gives the charger character, something backed up by the compact, modern design. There are two versions of the PlugBug, a 50-watt dual-port USB-C model and a 120W four-port USB-C version. Both have glossy white bodies with a red backplate. The wall socket pins fold away for easy storage, and both are surprisingly light.

The PlugBug is incredibly slick-looking, and the dual-port model is a palm-sized marvel. It’s practically pocket-sized, so you’ll have no problem putting it into your bag or backpack. The four-port version is slightly larger, but considering it has more than twice the power and another two USB-C ports, the size increase is relatively modest. Green informed me that while the 50W PlugBug has enough power to happily charge most MacBooks, the 120W is recommended for the most powerful models, as it has the ability to charge four MacBooks at the same time.

The PlugBug certainly has no problem charging my MacBook Air M1, as it’s doing so while I write these words. Twelve South is known for its innovative products and clean, clever designs, so the fact that the PlugBug looks and feels so good isn’t a big surprise. Neither is the inclusion of Find My, which is what makes the PlugBug so special.

Find My is so easy

Apple’s Find My location feature is found in the majority of its products, from the AirPods Max to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as its AirTags. It makes it simple to keep track of these products and helps you find them again should they get lost. The PlugBug is the first USB-C charger to include the feature, and the idea came to Green when he was pondering how to make a charger that went beyond just being another white box to one that’s distinctly linked with Apple’s ecosystem.

Find My is such a simple technology to use, and linking the PlugBug is no exception. There’s a separate battery inside the PlugBug that powers Find My (it’s the same battery cell used for AirTags), so it doesn’t need to be plugged in to work. In less than a couple of minutes after it was activated, the charger was linked to Find My on my phone. You’re guided through the process, which is only a few steps anyway, and the PlugBug immediately shows up on the map in the Find My app.

Like an AirTag, you can activate an audible alert to find the PlugBug, get directions to its location, and get a notification when the app recognizes you’ve left it behind. The app also shows a battery icon to indicate when the PlugBug’s Find My cell needs changing. It’s all as simple as you’d expect from an Apple service, and the PlugBug integrates perfectly. Once it’s working, you’re primed and ready to never lose or misplace your charger again.

Price and availability

The dual USB-C port PlugBug 50 costs $70, while the four-port USB-C PlugBug 120 costs $120. Both versions have enough power to fast charge the iPhone, iPad, and MacBook laptops. The PlugBug will be available soon.

The PlugBug’s choice of two or four USB ports, fast charging, clean design, and compact size already make it a charger worth serious consideration, but it’s the simple integration of Apple’s Find My location service that elevates it above similar (but lesser) products.