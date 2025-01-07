Ultrahuman has taken its smart ring upmarket with its new Rare models, which are crafted from precious metals and have their designs, colors, and even names inspired by the desert — appropriate given the new models have been unveiled at CES 2025 taking place in Las Vegas this week. What’s more, they come with desirable premium benefits exclusive to the owners.

The new smart ring is called the Rare, and it comes in a choice of luxury finishes. The Dune is made from 18K gold and has a brushed finish on the surface, while the Desert Rose is made from 18K rose gold, again with a subtle brushed finish. Completing the lineup is the Desert Snow smart ring, which is made from PT950 (a stamp denoting purity) platinum. Ultrahuman says the ring’s design “incorporates subtle, shimmering elements that catch the light, mimicking the sparkle of snow under the sun.”

Ultrahuman is taking the luxury credentials seriously for its Rare range of smart rings. It’s making a clear statement by using 18K gold — the higher value, more luxurious choice compared to 9K gold — in the Dune and Desert Rose versions, and desirable PT950 platinum for the Desert Snow model, as both are popular, long-lasting materials used for wedding rings. Ultrahuman claims each Rare ring has been crafted by hand using special metalworking techniques, an intensive procedure that requires extra time and care.

It’s not just the materials or style that sets the Ultrahuman Rare rings apart. Each comes with a lifetime membership to UltrahumanX, a service that normally requires a subscription and includes accidental damage protection, theft and loss coverage, trade-in deals, priority support, and options to change the ring should your ring size alter. Rare ring wearers also get all Ultrahuman “PowerPlugs” paid extras included, which covers existing and future releases.

The bundle of extras included with the Ultrahuman Rare rings is welcome as the technology inside is the same as the Ultrahuman Ring Air with its movement, skin temperature, and heart rate sensors. It also may help you justify the considerable cost, which probably won’t come as a surprise given the materials used in the Rare ring’s construction. Depending on the model you choose, prices range between 1,500 British pounds and 1,800 British pounds, or around $1,865 to $2,250. Exact U.S. prices will come when the U.S. launch date is confirmed, but the Ultrahuman Rare smart rings will be available in the U.K. and France from mid-January.