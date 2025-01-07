 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Ultrahuman Rare may be the most luxurious smart ring yet

By
A render showing the Ultrahuman Rare smart ring on a finger.
Desert Rose Ultrahuman
CES 2025
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here
Updated less than 0 just now ago

Ultrahuman has taken its smart ring upmarket with its new Rare models, which are crafted from precious metals and have their designs, colors, and even names inspired by the desert — appropriate given the new models have been unveiled at CES 2025 taking place in Las Vegas this week. What’s more, they come with desirable premium benefits exclusive to the owners.

The new smart ring is called the Rare, and it comes in a choice of luxury finishes. The Dune is made from 18K gold and has a brushed finish on the surface, while the Desert Rose is made from 18K rose gold, again with a subtle brushed finish. Completing the lineup is the Desert Snow smart ring, which is made from PT950 (a stamp denoting purity) platinum. Ultrahuman says the ring’s design “incorporates subtle, shimmering elements that catch the light, mimicking the sparkle of snow under the sun.”

The different Ultrahuman Rare smart ring finishes.
Desert Rose (left), Desert Snow, Dune Ultrahuman

Ultrahuman is taking the luxury credentials seriously for its Rare range of smart rings. It’s making a clear statement by using 18K gold — the higher value, more luxurious choice compared to 9K gold — in the Dune and Desert Rose versions, and desirable PT950 platinum for the Desert Snow model, as both are popular, long-lasting materials used for wedding rings. Ultrahuman claims each Rare ring has been crafted by hand using special metalworking techniques, an intensive procedure that requires extra time and care.

Recommended Videos

It’s not just the materials or style that sets the Ultrahuman Rare rings apart. Each comes with a lifetime membership to UltrahumanX, a service that normally requires a subscription and includes accidental damage protection, theft and loss coverage, trade-in deals, priority support, and options to change the ring should your ring size alter. Rare ring wearers also get all Ultrahuman “PowerPlugs” paid extras included, which covers existing and future releases.

A render showing the Ultrahuman Rare smart ring on a finger.
Desert Snow Ultrahuman

The bundle of extras included with the Ultrahuman Rare rings is welcome as the technology inside is the same as the Ultrahuman Ring Air with its movement, skin temperature, and heart rate sensors. It also may help you justify the considerable cost, which probably won’t come as a surprise given the materials used in the Rare ring’s construction. Depending on the model you choose, prices range between 1,500 British pounds and 1,800 British pounds, or around $1,865 to $2,250. Exact U.S. prices will come when the U.S. launch date is confirmed, but the Ultrahuman Rare smart rings will be available in the U.K. and France from mid-January.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
Waiting for an Apple smart ring? We have bad news
A person wearing the Samsung Galaxy Ring and the Oura Ring.

Smart rings might be all the rage right now with the Oura Ring 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Ring leading the way, but Apple currently has no plans to join the zeitgeist. In the premium version of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says Apple isn't planning to make a smart ring of its own because it would pull attention away from the Apple Watch. This comes amid all the rumors that have persisted about the so-called Apple Ring.

According to TechRadar, Gurman says that an Apple Ring would "detract from the Apple Watch" and could "cannibalize" sales, especially when the Watch is basically dominating the market and still has room to grow.

Read more
The Oura Ring 4 smart ring is here, and it looks superb
A promotional image of the Oura RIng 4's different color options.

Following the release of various other new smart rings this year, Oura has announced the Oura Ring 4, the latest generation of probably the best-known smart ring. It comes with a wide range of changes and new features, plus a brand new design.

Prior to the launch, Jason Russell, vice president of consumer software product at Oura, talked to Digital Trends about the ring, giving us some interesting insights into what makes it special.
The Oura Ring 4's new design

Read more
I can’t wait to wear this new smart ring (but it’s not the Galaxy Ring)
A person wearing the RingConn Gen 2 and holding a phone.

I’m still waiting for a chance to spend some time wearing the Samsung Galaxy Ring, and while I’m really keen to do so, I don’t mind about the wait as next on my list is the RingConn Gen 2 smart ring. And ever since the moment I opened the box after it was delivered, I’ve been very excited about it.

Why? It's because the hardware looks superb, and it’s closer than ever to the style and fit of a non-smart ring.
Opening the RingConn's box

Read more