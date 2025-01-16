What is RedNote? Everything you need to know about the TikTok alternative

Table of Contents Table of Contents What’s happening? What is RedNote? Is RedNote safe? Does China own RedNote? Should you download RedNote in the U.S.? Are there other TikTok alternatives? When is TikTok being banned?

In the U.S., TikTok could soon be removed from the market. In its place, many TikTok users are preemptively turning to a similar app called RedNote and other alternatives.

What is RedNote, and is it better than TikTok? Could it also be removed from the U.S. market? We have the answers.

Recommended Videos

TikTok is facing a potential ban in the U.S. mainly due to concerns regarding its connections to China and the associated national security risks. U.S. officials are worried that ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent company, could be required by the Chinese government to provide access to American user data, which might then be used for espionage or surveillance. This concern is heightened by a 2017 Chinese law that mandates companies to cooperate with national security investigations.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

There are also worries about content moderation and the possibility of the Chinese government influencing TikTok’s algorithm to disseminate misinformation or censor content critical of China. Although TikTok asserts that it operates independently and prioritizes protecting U.S. user data, these issues have prompted bipartisan support for banning the social network in the U.S., beginning on Sunday, January 19.

What is RedNote?

RedNote, also known as Xiaohongshu (Little Red Book) in China, is often described as a mix of Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest. Regarding its similarities with TikTok, RedNote enables users to create and share short videos on various topics, including fashion, beauty, food, travel, and lifestyle.

The platform is also particularly well-known for its in-depth product reviews, often featuring videos and photos. Users can share their experiences with various products and services, helping others make informed purchasing decisions.

Additionally, RedNote includes a built-in e-commerce platform, allowing users to purchase products directly through the app. This feature makes it easy for users to buy items they see highlighted in videos and reviews.

RedNote also offers social networking capabilities, allowing users to follow others, like and comment on posts, and share content with friends.

Interestingly, RedNote is older than TikTok; it launched in 2013, three years before TikTok.

Is RedNote safe?

Whether RedNote is safe to use depends on what aspects you’re most concerned about as a user. First, there’s no denying that, like TikTok, RedNote is Chinese-based. As such, familiar concerns are being raised about how user data is handled and whether it could be shared with the Chinese government. Adding to the confusion is that the app’s privacy policy is in Mandarin and was not written for the U.S. market.

Another issue is that RedNote is available everywhere in the same format with the same information, whether the user is in the U.S., China, or elsewhere. In contrast, TikTok is not accessible in China, which may come as a surprise to many.

The ability to connect with anyone globally gives RedNote the appearance of taking a “for the people” approach. However, (again) it remains unclear how involved the Chinese government is in RedNote’s operations and its collection of user data.

Does China own RedNote?

RedNote is owned by Xingyin Information Technology Co., Ltd., based in Shanghai. Therefore, technically, it isn’t owned by the Chinese government. However, Chinese law grants the government substantial oversight over all company operations.

The 2017 law mentioned above allows the government to request access to user data and requires companies to comply with strict censorship regulations. Additionally, the government can influence company policies and decisions through various means, including direct pressure and financial incentives.

Therefore, while RedNote is not state-owned, it operates within the Chinese legal and regulatory framework, which gives the government significant leverage over its operations.

Should you download RedNote in the U.S.?

Whether or not to download and use RedNote depends on your risk tolerance. On the positive side, RedNote’s format closely resembles that of TikTok, particularly regarding short-form videos and focusing on product discovery. It also includes several unique features worth your time, such as emphasizing product reviews.

However, there are notable drawbacks. In addition to data privacy concerns, it is important to point out that RedNote currently has minimal English language support, with much of the content available primarily in Mandarin.

Given the app’s location, it’s also crucial to consider that, similar to TikTok, RedNote could potentially face a ban in the U.S. This would undermine the long-term benefits of using the app in case of a TikTok ban.

Are there other TikTok alternatives?

Several apps are not based in China that you might consider as alternatives to TikTok. While none of these apps are exactly like TikTok, they offer similar features. Popular options include Snapchat, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, and less familiar ones like Triller.

Additionally, you may have heard of Lemon8 as a potential TikTok alternative. However, it’s important to note that Lemon8 is also owned by ByteDance, which means it could also face a ban.

When is TikTok being banned?

ByteDance has announced it will comply with U.S. law and remove TikTok from the U.S. market on Sunday. However, the specifics of how this removal will be executed remain unclear. For instance, one possibility is that ByteDance could take down the TikTok app from the U.S. App Store and Google Play while allowing existing users continued access to their accounts and content until they choose to delete the app themselves.

Nonetheless, it is more probable that starting on Sunday, ByteDance will enact a complete restriction on U.S. users’ access to the service. This means that users may find themselves unable to log in or use the platform altogether, leading to a significant disruption in the app’s user base and community engagement, particularly given TikTok’s popularity among younger audiences.

In the meantime, there exists the potential for some factions within the U.S. government to intervene and either block the ban, at least temporarily or amend the law that mandates the prohibition, thereby allowing TikTok to remain operational in the country. Such intervention could center around the app’s economic impact, its role in social connectivity, and the broader implications for digital privacy and user freedoms.

Additionally, ByteDance might explore the option of divesting TikTok to a buyer outside of China, possibly nurturing a sale to American or European interests before the deadline. This could involve negotiations that address the necessary regulatory concerns and ensure that user data is protected from international scrutiny, thereby enabling the app to continue serving its users under new ownership while adhering to U.S. laws. Such a step could reshape the social media landscape and influence competition with other platforms.

There’s one final wild card: Donald J. Trump. The former president will be inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States just hours after TikTok is scheduled to be banned. He has previously expressed a preference for the ban to not take effect until after he takes office so he can more effectively assess the situation. While this is a possibility, it is certainly not a likely outcome that his position could sway the U.S. Supreme Court or Congress to reconsider and halt the ban.

Instead of finding a TikTok alternative, you could use a VPN to continue to use the app in the U.S.