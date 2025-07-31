Digital Trends’ 2025 movie rankings

2025 has been a big year for cinema. From epic blockbusters like Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps to independent films like The Life of Chuck and Eddington, the movie industry provided audiences with exciting content this year. Ahead, you’ll find our rankings for every movie we’ve reviewed in 2025. What has been the best movie of the year so far? Find out below.

15. The Electric State (2025)

Score: 2/5 stars

Set in a 1990s America following a robot uprising, the Russo Brothers’ loose adaptation of The Electric State depicts a teenager (Millie Bobby Brown) who travels across the country with a mysterious robot to locate her missing brother, teaming up with a smuggler (Chris Pratt) and a community of sentient machines to save him.

From our review: “The film is a bold and timely undertaking, but don’t go into this film expecting the next hit franchise. Whatever great story the filmmakers intended to tell seems buried beneath a pile of awkward jokes, one-dimensional characters, and expositional dialogue.”

Read the full review for The Electric State.

14. Jurassic World Rebirth (2025)

Score: 3/5 stars

Director Gareth Edwards’s Jurassic World Rebirth follows a covert ops team led by Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) as they try to retrieve samples of dinosaur DNA from an isolated island to create a life-saving drug, which leads to them fighting off several mutant dinosaurs abandoned by Jurassic World scientists.

From our review: “This sequel falls short of expectations with its familiar story elements, some thin characters, and a clunky script. Nevertheless, Jurassic World Rebirth still provides some entertainment, featuring some terrific new players, exhilarating action scenes, terrifying suspense, and outstanding visuals.”

Read the full review for Jurassic World Rebirth.

13. Eddington (2025)

Score: 3/5 stars

Written and directed by Ari Aster (Hereditary), A24’s Eddington follows the sheriff (Joaquin Phoenix) of the film’s titular town as he runs for mayor during the COVID-19 pandemic, during which he clashes with the current mayor (Pedro Pascal), along with social justice warriors, extremists, and even his own family.

From our review: “While Eddington isn’t Aster’s best picture, it still deserves a massive audience for its visual splendor, gripping character study, and outrageous satire of 2020’s America.”

Read the full review for Eddington.

12. Happy Gilmore 2 (2025)

Score: 3/5 stars

In this long-awaited sequel to Happy Gilmore, Adam Sandler’s titular character comes out of retirement from golfing so he can afford to send his daughter (Sunny Sandler) to ballet school. Ultimately, this journey culminates in Happy teaming up with Shooter McGavin (Christopher McDonald) to fight for the very future of professional golf.

From our review: “Like traditional Adam Sandler movies, Happy Gilmore 2 unleashes a wacky, vulgar comedy extravaganza that aims to entertain. While it certainly isn’t pitch-perfect, Happy Gilmore 2 presents a decent sequel that puts a new spin on the original film’s formula.”

Read the full review for Happy Gilmore 2.

11. Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning (2025)

Score: 3.5/5 stars

In Ethan Hunt’s (Tom Cruise) last heart-pounding adventure on the big screen, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning follows the IMF team as they race against the clock to stop the Entity once and for all before the evil AI can destroy the world with a nuclear apocalypse.

From our review: “This action-packed blockbuster delivers plenty of incredible stunts, suspenseful action, poignant moments, and electric performances.”

Read the full review for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

10. F1 (2025)

Score: 3.5/5 stars

Directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick), F1 follows a wandering racing driver (Brad Pitt) who accepts the call to rejoin Formula One, decades after a crushing failure, to coach an up-and-coming racing star (Damson Idris).

From our review: “Though it seems to have left a better story in the rearview mirror, F1 makes up for it with a bevy of charismatic performances, engrossing visuals, and stirring moments.”

Read the full review for F1.

9. Mickey 17 (2025)

Score: 4/5 stars

Based on a novel by Edward Ashton, Parasite director Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17 centers on a man (Robert Pattinson) who joins a dangerous expedition to colonize an ice planet, working as an “Expendable,” destined to be regenerated in a clone body every time he dies.

From our review: “While the film struggles to juggle its many moving parts, it functions incredibly well as it presents an insightful and wildly entertaining film touching upon several relevant issues.”

Read the full review for Mickey 17.

8. Thunderbolts* (2025)

Score: 4/5 stars

Directed by Jake Schreier, Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* shows Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and Red Guardian (David Harbour) as they work together to escape death at the hands of a corrupt CIA director (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), who unleashes the almighty Sentry (Lewis Pullman) on them.

From our review: “While the film features a healthy dose of action and humor, its focus on the characters and exploration of mental health makes for a darker, more grounded superhero blockbuster than most, continuing Marvel’s steady return to form in the Multiverse Saga.”

Read the full review for Thunderbolts*.

7. 28 Years Later (2025)

Score: 4/5 stars

Director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland’s 28 Years Later centers around a boy (Alfie Williams) in an isolated community in a quarantined Britain, decades after the Rage virus outbreak, as he journeys across the zombie-infested wilderness to seek medical attention for his ailing mother (Jodie Comer).

From our review: “Although this film took nearly 28 years to reach theaters, Danny Boyle and Alex Garland proved that their sequel was worth the wait. Filled with breathtaking visuals, top-notch performances, and nail-biting action, 28 Years Later delivers a thrilling zombie epic that, despite its flaws, brings the 28 Days Later franchise to even greater glory.”

Read the full review for 28 Years Later.

6. The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025)

Score: 4/5 stars

Set in an alternate Earth without the Avengers, Matt Shakman’s film follows the Fantastic Four (Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they try to defend the world from the planet-devouring Galactus (Ralph Ineson) while preparing for the birth of their family’s new child.

From our review: “First Steps is a strong start for the Fantastic Four’s run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though some characters are dying to be fleshed out more, Marvel and Shakman succeed in bringing several comic book icons to the big screen better than fans could have dreamed with this outstanding sci-fi blockbuster.”

Read the full review for The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

5. Novocaine (2025)

Score: 4.5/5 stars

Novocaine follows a mild-mannered bank executive (Jack Quaid) born with an insensitivity to pain who embarks on a dangerous, ultraviolent quest to rescue his new love interest (Amber Midthunder) from a gang of robbers.

From our review: “Featuring a unique concept and a talented cast, Novocaine uses a real-life disorder to deliver a gruesome and imaginative action film filled with slapstick humor and poignant drama. In an age where cinema is all but saturated by formulaic action flicks, Novocaine comes in and sets another high precedent for the genre.”

Read the full review for Novocaine.

4. How to Train Your Dragon (2025)

Score: 4.5/5 stars

This live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon recreates the tale of the young Viking Hiccup (Mason Thames) as he forges a forbidden friendship with the dragon Toothless and endeavors to create peace between his clan and the dragons.

From our review: “[Dean] DeBlois succeeds in preserving the legacy of How to Train Your Dragon with his faithful remake. It’s an engrossing, heart-pounding story rich in lore and filled with action, humor, emotion, and incredible performances.”

Read the full review for How to Train Your Dragon.

3. Superman (2025)

Score: 4.5/5 stars

Written and directed by Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn, the DC Universe‘s Superman follows the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) as he becomes embroiled in a global conspiracy designed by Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) to destroy him, all while facing the truth about his Kryptonian heritage.

From our review: “Starting right in the middle of the action, Superman kicks off the DCU with a thrilling blockbuster adventure filled with action, humor, heart, and life. It is easy to forgive the excessive expositional dialogue when the film delivers an exciting and thought-provoking tale that stays true to the comics while putting a new spin on the Man of Steel.”

Read the full review for Superman.

2. Sinners (2025)

Score: 5/5 stars

Written and directed by Ryan Coogler, this action-horror blockbuster follows gangster twin brothers Smoke and Stack (Michael B. Jordan) who return to their Mississippi hometown in the 1930s to set up a juke joint, only for them and their loved ones to battle a clan of bloodthirsty vampires on opening night.

From our review: “Sinners is the coolest horror movie of the decade. Ryan Coogler may have become a household name by directing films based on existing properties, including Creed and Black Panther. However, with his incredible new vampire movie, Coogler has established himself as one of the most ambitious and inventive directors of modern cinema.”

Read the full review for Sinners.

1. The Life of Chuck (2025)

Score: 5/5 stars

Adapted from the novella by Stephen King, writer-director Mike Flanagan’s The Life of Chuck follows, in reverse-chronological order, the life of Charles Krantz (Tom Hiddleston) as he grows up and experiences love and loss until his untimely death, which somehow causes the end of the entire universe.

From our review: “With profound themes, a heartfelt story, and an ensemble of incredible performances, The Life of Chuck further established Flanagan as a master of filmmaking while showcasing his range as a storyteller.”

Read the full review for The Life of Chuck.