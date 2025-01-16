 Skip to main content
Don’t let these 3 hidden January 2025 streaming TV shows fly under your radar

Leo Woodall as Edward sits in a white room with a notebook writing something down and looking up in Prime Target.
Apple TV+

If you’re looking for something to watch this month while you wait for your favorite high-profile shows to release their latest episodes, we have you covered. There are some exciting, under-the-radar shows coming this month that might suit your interests.

For example, did you know that the Darren Star comedy-drama Younger, which aired for seven seasons from 2015 through 2021 on TV Land (Paramount+ and Hulu for its final season), is now available to stream on Netflix? Peacock also has the delightfully entertaining and nostalgic docuseries SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night which dives into the inner workings of the long-running sketch comedy series. Along with these two gems, don’t let these three hidden January 2025 streaming TV shows fly under your radar.

American Primeval (2025)

If you’re missing Yellowstone and like shows like Landman, check out American Primeval, a Western miniseries set in 1857 about the fight for new territory among American settlers, cultists, and indigenous tribes. Violent, bloody, and gritty, the series is dubbed historical fiction since it’s rooted in truth. There are characters created for their storytelling purposes and others based on real-life people.

Starring Taylor Kitsch, Betty Gilpin, and Dane DeHaan, the series is set in Utah Territory and touches on the clash between religion and culture and the desire for power and control. With all six episodes already released on Netflix, you can blaze through American Primeval in a single sitting.

Stream American Primeval on Netflix.

Prime Target (2025)

Like a modern-day version of Good Will Hunting with a unique twist, Prime Target stars Leo Woodall (The White Lotus, One Day) as Edward Brook, a post-graduate mathematics student with a brilliant mind. He is so intelligent and perceptive, in fact, that he has figured out a pattern in prime numbers that could grant him access to every computer in the world. However, others do not want him to have such power and set out to destroy his work.

This sets Edward on a path with NSA agent Taylah Sanders (Quintessa Swindell), who has been tasked with watching him and reporting his behaviors. Together, they discover there’s a larger conspiracy at play. Prime Target also stars Stephen Rea (The Crying Game), David Morrissey (The Walking Dead), and Martha Plimpton (The Regime).

Stream Prime Target on Apple TV+.

Paradise (2025)

Dan Fogelman might be known for sappier fare like This Is Us, but he’s taking a darker turn with the drama Paradise, which sees him work once again with Sterling K. Brown. Xavier Collins (Brown) is a secret service agent assigned to protect former President Cal Bradford (James Marsden). When Bradford winds up dead, however, Xavier finds himself at the center of the story, accused of murder.

Told through Xavier’s interrogations along with a series of flashbacks to the events that led up to Bradford’s murder, Paradise is a twisty political thriller and murder mystery wrapped in one.

Stream Paradise on Hulu. 

