76ers vs Knicks live stream: Can you watch for free?

The Philadelphia 76ers travel to Madison Square Garden tonight to take on the New York Knicks for Game 1 of their mini back-to-back two-game series.

The game is scheduled to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on ESPN (the second matchup on Tuesday will be on TNT). Here are some different ways you can watch a live stream.

The Best Way to Watch the 76ers vs Knicks Live Stream

In terms of free live streams, you’ll need to check out the section just below this one for some of those options. But while Sling TV doesn’t offer a free trial, the “Sling Orange” channel plan includes both ESPN and TNT (for the game on Tuesday) and is just $40 per month, which makes it the cheapest streaming service with those channels by far.

Of course, not only is Sling the cheapest long-term option, but it offers some pretty stellar short-team deals, too. For your first month, you can get Sling Orange for just $20, plus you can get Paramount+ With SHOWTIME, Starz, AMC+ and MGM+ all added on for free.

Is There a Free 76ers vs Knicks Live Stream?

If you simply want to watch tonight’s game for free, then there are three options.

Fubo‘s “Pro” channel plan includes ESPN and comes with a seven-day free trial. However, note that if you also want to watch Tuesday’s game between these two teams, Fubo does not include TNT.

Both YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” plan and up) will get you ESPN and TNT, and they both come with a free five-day trial. DirecTV Stream is especially intriguing if you want to keep it beyond the free trial, as they have an ongoing deal where you can get Max, Cinemax, Starz, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME and MGM+ all for free for your first three months. That’s $168 worth of value.

Short-term, though, any of those three will get you watching tonight’s game at no cost.

How to Watch the 76ers vs Knicks Live Stream from Abroad

If you’re outside of the United States, you’ll need a virtual private network (VPN) to watch any of the previously mentioned streaming services. They are all typically restricted to US-only, but a VPN hides your IP address, allowing you to get past those geo-locks and watch the game no matter where you are.

NordVPN works with all of those streaming services, plus it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee if you decide you don’t actually want it. You can also take a look at our rundown of the best VPN services or the best VPN deals.

