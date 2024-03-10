 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

76ers vs Knicks live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

The Philadelphia 76ers travel to Madison Square Garden tonight to take on the New York Knicks for Game 1 of their mini back-to-back two-game series.

The game is scheduled to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on ESPN (the second matchup on Tuesday will be on TNT). Here are some different ways you can watch a live stream.

The Best Way to Watch the 76ers vs Knicks Live Stream

The Sling TV logo against a black background.
Sling

In terms of free live streams, you’ll need to check out the section just below this one for some of those options. But while Sling TV doesn’t offer a free trial, the “Sling Orange” channel plan includes both ESPN and TNT (for the game on Tuesday) and is just $40 per month, which makes it the cheapest streaming service with those channels by far.

Related

Of course, not only is Sling the cheapest long-term option, but it offers some pretty stellar short-team deals, too. For your first month, you can get Sling Orange for just $20, plus you can get Paramount+ With SHOWTIME, Starz, AMC+ and MGM+ all added on for free.

Is There a Free 76ers vs Knicks Live Stream?

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you simply want to watch tonight’s game for free, then there are three options.

Fubo‘s “Pro” channel plan includes ESPN and comes with a seven-day free trial. However, note that if you also want to watch Tuesday’s game between these two teams, Fubo does not include TNT.

Both YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” plan and up) will get you ESPN and TNT, and they both come with a free five-day trial. DirecTV Stream is especially intriguing if you want to keep it beyond the free trial, as they have an ongoing deal where you can get Max, Cinemax, Starz, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME and MGM+ all for free for your first three months. That’s $168 worth of value.

Short-term, though, any of those three will get you watching tonight’s game at no cost.

How to Watch the 76ers vs Knicks Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

If you’re outside of the United States, you’ll need a virtual private network (VPN) to watch any of the previously mentioned streaming services. They are all typically restricted to US-only, but a VPN hides your IP address, allowing you to get past those geo-locks and watch the game no matter where you are.

NordVPN works with all of those streaming services, plus it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee if you decide you don’t actually want it. You can also take a look at our rundown of the best VPN services or the best VPN deals.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
Celtics vs Suns live stream: Can you watch for free?
Jayson Tatum dribbles a ball on a basketball court.

The Boston Celtics head west to take on the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center tonight. While Boston is just trying to keep focus down the stretch with the top seed in the East all but locked up, the Suns are fighting to stay above the play-in line as they make their way through a very difficult part of their schedule.

This one is only a few moments from tipping off, at 8:30 p.m. ET, and it will be nationally televised on ABC. Fortunately, that means there are a lot of different ways to watch a live stream of the game, with many of those options available for free.
The Best Way to Watch the Celtics vs Suns Live Stream

Read more
Arsenal vs Brentford live stream: Can you watch for free?
Massive open air soccer stadium with a game in play.

The seemingly unstoppable Arsenal train rolls on today, as the Gunners host 15th-place Brentford. Mikel Arteta's team has won seven Premier League matches in a row with a plus-28 goal-differential during that span, and that momentum is unlikely to stop against a Brentford side that has lost five of its last seven.

The match starts very soon, at 12:30 p.m. ET, and will be televised on NBC in the United States. If you want to watch a live stream, there are several ways you can do so.
Is There a Free Arsenal vs Brentford Live Stream?

Read more
Bologna vs Inter live stream: Can you watch for free?
UEFA soccer league goal-line technology

Looking to further increase the widening gap between them and the rest of the league, Inter head to Renato Dall'Ara for a matchup against fourth-place Bologna today. Thiago Motta's sizzling-hot side is one of the few teams this year to find success against Nerazzurri--a draw in the league and a  2-1 win in Coppa Italia, both away--and it will be interesting if they can put an end to Inter's 12-match winning streak.

If you want to watch this one in the United States, it's about to kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Fortunately, there are three different ways you can watch a free live stream.
Is There a Free Bologna vs Inter Live Stream?

Read more