Kindle Unlimited is a fantastic way to get access to tons of books at once without having to pay for each one. It’s particularly useful if you’re the type that likes to browse, read a few pages of a book, and then sit it down, never to return. And right now, as part of Black Friday deals, you can get it for free for three months if you sign up. Afterwards, you’ll renew the service for $12 per month (unless you cancel your subscription) but this deal does save you the $36 you’d normally pay in the first three months. Just tap the button below to get started. We’ll detail our favorite things about the service as well as some books and magazines you should check out, via Kindle Unlimited, even further below.

Why you should subscribe to Kindle Unlimited

If you’ve shopped the section, you may suddenly realize that you need something to read. Buying a ton of books is fun, but buying a full library in one go is even better. Waiting three months to start paying for that library is the best. Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited has over 4,000,000 book titles to peruse, comes with magazine subscriptions, and gives you access to thousands of audiobooks.

But what can you get? Here are a few (of millions of options) that we think you might like:

The official magazine of interior designers Chip and Joanna Gaines. This is one of the most popular home decoration magazines out there.

Tech up your job search with this step-by-step guide to utilizing ChatGPT for career success.

New on Kindle Unlimited, this book is both a #1 New York Times Bestseller and a self help guide with modern sensibilities.

Jack London's classic is now on AmazonClassics and Kindle Unlimited.

If you've watched the show (which is free on Roku TVs) then you deserve to be able to read this Neil Gaiman classic novel.

Whatever kinds of books or magazine you want to read, Kindle Unlimited is very likely to have them. And, right now, you can get three months for free. That's a $36 value. All you need to do is tap the button below to go to the sign up page, choose the "deal" option, and hit subscribe. You can start browsing books right away!

