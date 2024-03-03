Athletic Club vs Barcelona live stream: Can you watch for free?

In a match with significant implications on the top of the La Liga table, third-place Barcelona head to San Mames to take on fifth-place Athletic Club. Barca are currently eight points clear of Athletic, but the hosts have won seven league matches in a row at home and have an excellent opportunity to make up some important ground today.

The match starts today at 3:00 p.m. ET and will stream live on ESPN+ in the United States. If you don’t have ESPN+, though, there are still several ways you can watch a free live stream of the match.

Is There a Free Athletic Club vs Barcelona Live Stream?

In addition to being on ESPN+, this match will also be televised on ESPN Deportes. That gives us some more live stream options, as Fubo (“Latino” channel package), YouTube TV (“Spanish Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” package plus “Español” add-on) all include ESPN Deportes and all come with a free trial.

The Fubo free trial last seven days compared to five for YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream, plus it’s the cheapest of the three if you plan on keeping it long-term, so that’s where we would start. But really, if you just plan on watching Athletic Club vs Barcelona and then cancelling before your free trial is up, then any of those three options will work just fine.

Watch Athletic Club vs Barcelona on ESPN+

With Fubo, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream, you’ll only be able to watch the match in Spanish. If you want to watch in English, ESPN+ is the only way to do that in the United States.

There’s no free trial, and it will cost you $11 per month (or $15 for a bundle of ESPN+ along with Disney+ and Hulu), but if you plan on watching La Liga throughout the rest of the season, then it’s well worth the price.

Not only does an ESPN+ subscription get you every La Liga game in both English and Spanish, but there’s also Copa del Rey, Bundesliga, FA Cup, DFB-Pokal, Women’s Gold Cup (and plenty of other international soccer throughout the year, but that’s what’s happening right now), Dutch Eredivisie, English League Championship and tons of other live sports. And if you somehow tire of the live action, there’s hundreds upon hundreds of hours of on-demand content, including documentaries, original shows and more.

Watch Athletic Club vs Barcelona Live Stream from Abroad

All of the previously mentioned streaming services are US-only, meaning that even if your residence is in the United States, you won’t be able to watch if you’re physically located outside the US at the time. But a virtual private network (VPN), which masks your IP address and gets you past those geo-blocks, is a good way around that little problem.

NordVPN tops our list of the best VPN services right now thanks to its reliability, speed and features such as split tunneling. Or, if you want to go value hunting, you can also check out our detailed list of the best VPN deals in 2024.

