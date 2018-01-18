Blow up your data cap with the best Netflix original series

After revolutionizing the television landscape with its streaming service, Netflix began unveiling its own original shows in 2013, with House of Cards acting as the company’s first hit single, of sorts. More hits were soon to follow, and today the company is only gaining momentum. All told, the current stable of Netflix Originals includes dozens of scripted and documentary series produced in-house — and that’s not even counting the gobs of other programs on Netflix, including many for which the company holds exclusive streaming rights.

With such a diverse pool or originals to choose from, you might be wondering: Which of these shows are worth beaming into my eyeballs for eleven straight hours this weekend? Well, we’re here to tell you. Click through to find the best Netflix original series on the block. Or if you’re looking for a dose of the latest, check out our list of what’s new on Netflix this month.