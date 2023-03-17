Everything leaving Hulu in April 2023

Parting is such sweet sorrow, and that’s never been more true for Hulu than in April 2023, when a handful of excellent movies, TV shows, and documentaries are leaving the streamer for an undetermined length of time.

But bad news can also be good news, as this serves as an excellent motivation to watch those programs you’ve always wanted to see, but never got a chance to. From an underrated historical drama starring Matt Damon, 65‘s Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, and Ben Affleck to a classic rom-com starring Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton, and John Wick: Chapter 4‘s Keanu Reeves, Hulu has a lot of expiring content this month to warrant one last viewing before they go away.

April 13

The Last Duel (2021)

April 14

Centurion (2010)

Filth (2013)

Hobo With A Shotgun (2011)

I’m Still Here (2010)

Ragnarok (2013)

Venus And Serena (2012)

Viva (2015)

April 19

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

April 30

2012 (2009)

50/50 (2011)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Barney’s Version (2010)

Being Julia (2004)

Busco Novio Para Mi Mujer (2016)

The Cable Guy (1996)

Client 9 (2010)

Darkness Falls (2003)

Date Movie (2006)

The Departed (2006)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)

First Daughter (2004)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

The Green Mile (1999)

The Help (2011)

How Do You Know (2010)

I, Robot (2004)

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

The Internship (2013)

It’s Complicated (2009)

Jiro Dreams Of Sushi (2011)

Just My Luck (2006)

Kissing Jessica Stein (2002)

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)

Life or Something Like It (2002)

Man on Fire (1987) (1987)

Never Been Kissed (1999)

Once (2007)

Paranoia (2013)

Perks Of Being A Wall Flower (2012)

Ruby Sparks (2011)

Safe House (2012)

Saving Private Perez (2011)

Scarface (1983)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Surrogates (2009)

Thank You for Smoking (2006)

The Town (2010)

The Triplets Of Belleville (2003)

Water for Elephants (2011)

Welcome To The Rileys (2010)

