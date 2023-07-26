Everything leaving Netflix in August 2023

It’s sad but true: all good things must come to an end, and that includes some of your favorite movies and TV shows on streaming services. Netflix is not immune to losing content, even if it more than makes up for it with originals like FUBAR or The Out-Laws.

In August 2023, Netflix will be losing some seasons of Knightfall and Winx Club. In addition, the popular musical Les Misérables, the action movies Salt and The Italian Job, the teen comedy Mean Girls, and the excellent horror movie The Ring will be leaving the popular streaming service next month. Find out if one of your favorites is leaving Netflix in August so you can watch it before it disappears.

Leaving August 12

Knightfall: Seasons 1-2

Leaving August 14

Winx Club: Seasons 6-7

Leaving August 15

Les Misérables

Leaving August 24

Jobs

Leaving August 31

A Knight’s Tale

If Beale Street Could Talk

InuYasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time

InuYasha the Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass

InuYasha the Movie 3: Swords of an Honorable Ruler

InuYasha the Movie 4: Fire on the Mystic Island

The Italian Job

Mean Girls

Moving Art: Seasons 1-3

Open Season

Open Season 2

Paranormal Activity

The Ring

Salt

Scream: Seasons 1-3

She’s Gotta Have It

Sister, Sister: Seasons 1-6

Sleepless in Seattle

