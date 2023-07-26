Everything leaving Netflix in August 2023

It’s sad but true: all good things must come to an end, and that includes some of your favorite movies and TV shows on streaming services. Netflix is not immune to losing content, even if it more than makes up for it with originals like FUBAR or The Out-Laws.
In August 2023, Netflix will be losing some seasons of Knightfall and Winx Club. In addition, the popular musical Les Misérables, the action movies Salt and The Italian Job, the teen comedy Mean Girls, and the excellent horror movie The Ring will be leaving the popular streaming service next month. Find out if one of your favorites is leaving Netflix in August so you can watch it before it disappears.
Leaving August 12
Knightfall: Seasons 1-2
Leaving August 14
Winx Club: Seasons 6-7
Leaving August 15
Les Misérables
Leaving August 24
Jobs
Leaving August 31
A Knight’s Tale
If Beale Street Could Talk
InuYasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time
InuYasha the Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass
InuYasha the Movie 3: Swords of an Honorable Ruler
InuYasha the Movie 4: Fire on the Mystic Island
The Italian Job
Mean Girls
Moving Art: Seasons 1-3
Open Season
Open Season 2
Paranormal Activity
The Ring
Salt
Scream: Seasons 1-3
She’s Gotta Have It
Sister, Sister: Seasons 1-6
Sleepless in Seattle
Want to subscribe to Netflix? Here is how much it costs
Netflix now has four pricing plans after adding an option with ads. The four plans are Basic with ads, Basic, Standard, and Premium. Basic with ads costs $7 per month and can be watched on one supported device at a time.
Basic costs $10 per month and includes unlimited programming on one supported device. Standard is also unlimited, costs $15, and can be watched on two supported devices at a time. The top tier, Premium, is also unlimited, costs $20 per month, and can be watched on four supported devices at a time.
Netflix is still one of the dominant forces in the streaming world, with over 220 million subscribers. The service includes a library of original programming and well-known classics that satisfy viewers of all ages. Netflix is home to streaming giants Stranger Things, Wednesday, and Bridgerton, three of the most-watched shows on the service.
On the movie front, Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery are three of the most streamed movies on Netflix. Check out the weekly top 10 lists for the most popular movies on Netflix and the most popular TV shows on Netflix to find out about the popular titles on the service.
Editors' Recommendations
- 5 movies you need to watch in August 2023
- How to watch the free Manchester United vs Wrexham live stream
- Everything coming to Peacock in August 2023
- 5 reality shows on Netflix that are perfect to watch in the summer
- Everything coming to Max (formerly HBO Max) in August 2023