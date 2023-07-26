 Skip to main content
Everything leaving Netflix in August 2023

Jason Struss
By
A man looks at a woman in The Italian Job.
The Italian Job Paramount / Paramount

It’s sad but true: all good things must come to an end, and that includes some of your favorite movies and TV shows on streaming services. Netflix is not immune to losing content, even if it more than makes up for it with originals like FUBAR or The Out-Laws.

In August 2023, Netflix will be losing some seasons of Knightfall and Winx Club. In addition, the popular musical Les Misérables, the action movies Salt and The Italian Job, the teen comedy Mean Girls, and the excellent horror movie The Ring will be leaving the popular streaming service next month. Find out if one of your favorites is leaving Netflix in August so you can watch it before it disappears.

Leaving August 12

Knightfall: Seasons 1-2

Leaving August 14

Winx Club: Seasons 6-7

Leaving August 15

Les Misérables

Leaving August 24

Jobs

Leaving August 31

A Knight’s Tale

If Beale Street Could Talk

InuYasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time

InuYasha the Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass

InuYasha the Movie 3: Swords of an Honorable Ruler

InuYasha the Movie 4: Fire on the Mystic Island

The Italian Job

Mean Girls

Moving Art: Seasons 1-3

Open Season

Open Season 2

Paranormal Activity

The Ring

Salt

Scream: Seasons 1-3

She’s Gotta Have It

Sister, Sister: Seasons 1-6

Sleepless in Seattle

Want to subscribe to Netflix? Here is how much it costs

Netflix now has four pricing plans after adding an option with ads. The four plans are Basic with ads, Basic, Standard, and Premium. Basic with ads costs $7 per month and can be watched on one supported device at a time.

Basic costs $10 per month and includes unlimited programming on one supported device. Standard is also unlimited, costs $15, and can be watched on two supported devices at a time. The top tier, Premium, is also unlimited, costs $20 per month, and can be watched on four supported devices at a time.

Netflix is still one of the dominant forces in the streaming world, with over 220 million subscribers. The service includes a library of original programming and well-known classics that satisfy viewers of all ages. Netflix is home to streaming giants Stranger ThingsWednesday, and Bridgerton, three of the most-watched shows on the service.

On the movie front, Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery are three of the most streamed movies on Netflix. Check out the weekly top 10 lists for the most popular movies on Netflix and the most popular TV shows on Netflix to find out about the popular titles on the service.

Topics
Jason Struss
Jason Struss
Section Editor, Entertainment
Jason is a writer, editor, and pop culture enthusiast whose love for cinema, television, and cheap comic books has led him to…
