Everything leaving Netflix in July 2023

All good things must come to an end, and that includes some of your favorite movies and TV shows on streaming services. Netflix is not immune to losing content, even if it more than makes up for it with originals like FUBAR or The Diplomat.

In July 2023, Netflix will be losing series like Moesha and Married at First Sight. In addition, the popular action film franchise Ip Man, the excellent James Bond movie Skyfall, and the Meryl Streep dramas Julie & Julia and August: Osage County will be leaving the popular streaming service next month. Find out if one of your favorites is leaving Netflix in July so you can watch it before it disappears.

Leaving July 9

12 Strong

Baby Ballroom: Seasons 1-2

Leaving July 12

Tom Segura: Completely Normal

Leaving July 14

Married at First Sight: Season 11

Leaving July 23

Ip Man

Ip Man 2

Ip Man 3

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Popples: Seasons 1-3

Leaving July 24

Serenity

Leaving July 25

August: Osage County

Leaving July 31

Five Feet Apart

Flight

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

Hardcore Henry

I, Frankenstein

Julie & Julia

Moesha: Seasons 1-6

Skyfall

Stepmom

The Ottoman Lieutenant

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Wedding Date

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys

Underworld

Want to subscribe to Netflix? Here is how much it costs

Netflix now has four pricing plans after adding an option with ads. The four plans are Basic with ads, Basic, Standard, and Premium. Basic with ads costs $7 per month and can be watched on one supported device at a time.

Basic costs $10 per month and includes unlimited programming on one supported device. Standard is also unlimited, costs $15, and can be watched on two supported devices at a time. The top tier, Premium, is also unlimited, costs $20 per month, and can be watched on four supported devices at a time.

Netflix is still one of the dominant forces in the streaming world, with over 220 million subscribers. The service includes a library of original programming and well-known classics that satisfy viewers of all ages. Netflix is home to streaming giants Stranger Things, Wednesday, and Bridgerton, three of the most-watched shows on the service.

On the movie front, Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery are three of the most streamed movies on Netflix. Check out the weekly top 10 lists for the most popular movies on Netflix and the most popular TV shows on Netflix to find out about the popular titles on the service.

