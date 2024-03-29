Houston vs Duke live stream: Can you watch for free?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The blueblood with 17 Final Four appearances and five national championships in school history will enter as the underdog in the Sweet 16 tonight, as fourth-seeded Duke heads into the state of Texas to take on No. 1 Houston.

Start time for this one is scheduled for 9:39 p.m. ET, but more accurately, it will be about 30 minutes after the Marquette vs NC State game ends. It will be televised on CBS, but if you want to watch a live stream, don’t worry. There are a bevy of ways you can watch March Madness online for free.

Is There a Free Houston vs Duke Live Stream?

If you want to watch Houston vs Duke without paying anything at all, you’ll need a streaming service that includes a live stream of CBS and offers a free trial.

YouTube TV (“Base Plan”), DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” plan or above) and Fubo (“Pro” plan) all fit that description. You’ll want to go with YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream if you want to watch all of the other tournament games, as they both also include TBS, TNT and truTV, while Fubo does not. But if you simply want to watch this game–and any other CBS game this weekend–for free, any of these options will work perfectly fine.

Of course, even if you happen to have already used up all three of those free trials, you’re still not out of options.

While Paramount+ is mostly about its library of on-demand TV shows and movies, it also includes a live stream of your local CBS channel. You’ll need to get the “with SHOWTIME” option, which is the more expensive of its two offerings, but you can watch for free for a week.

Similarly, Paramount+ is also offered through Amazon Prime Channels. You need a Prime subscription for this option, but you can start a 30-day free trial of Prime and a seven-day trial of the Paramount+ Channel at the same time.

If all five of those options don’t work, you can also try out the NCAA’s official March Madness Live app/website, which streams every game of the tournament. It doesn’t cost anything, but it does require you to sign in with a cable provider to watch. However, if you haven’t watched on this platform before, you get a three-hour free preview before you have to sign in.

How to Watch the Houston vs Duke Live Stream from Abroad

You have one of those streaming services (which are US-only) but want to watch from abroad? Simple: Get a virtual private network (VPN). These services mask your IP address and location, allowing you to circumvent geo-locks and stream content as if you were actually in the United States (or whatever country of your choosing).

NordVPN is our recommendation, as it tops our list of the best VPN services. It doesn’t come with a free trial, but you can get your money back within 30 days of signing up for any reason, allowing you to test it without any risk.

