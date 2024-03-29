 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Houston vs Duke live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

The blueblood with 17 Final Four appearances and five national championships in school history will enter as the underdog in the Sweet 16 tonight, as fourth-seeded Duke heads into the state of Texas to take on No. 1 Houston.

Start time for this one is scheduled for 9:39 p.m. ET, but more accurately, it will be about 30 minutes after the Marquette vs NC State game ends. It will be televised on CBS, but if you want to watch a live stream, don’t worry. There are a bevy of ways you can watch March Madness online for free.

Is There a Free Houston vs Duke Live Stream?

YouTube TV on Roku.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you want to watch Houston vs Duke without paying anything at all, you’ll need a streaming service that includes a live stream of CBS and offers a free trial.

Related

YouTube TV (“Base Plan”), DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” plan or above) and Fubo (“Pro” plan) all fit that description. You’ll want to go with YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream if you want to watch all of the other tournament games, as they both also include TBS, TNT and truTV, while Fubo does not. But if you simply want to watch this game–and any other CBS game this weekend–for free, any of these options will work perfectly fine.

Of course, even if you happen to have already used up all three of those free trials, you’re still not out of options.

While Paramount+ is mostly about its library of on-demand TV shows and movies, it also includes a live stream of your local CBS channel. You’ll need to get the “with SHOWTIME” option, which is the more expensive of its two offerings, but you can watch for free for a week.

Similarly, Paramount+ is also offered through Amazon Prime Channels. You need a Prime subscription for this option, but you can start a 30-day free trial of Prime and a seven-day trial of the Paramount+ Channel at the same time.

If all five of those options don’t work, you can also try out the NCAA’s official March Madness Live app/website, which streams every game of the tournament. It doesn’t cost anything, but it does require you to sign in with a cable provider to watch. However, if you haven’t watched on this platform before, you get a three-hour free preview before you have to sign in.

How to Watch the Houston vs Duke Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

You have one of those streaming services (which are US-only) but want to watch from abroad? Simple: Get a virtual private network (VPN). These services mask your IP address and location, allowing you to circumvent geo-locks and stream content as if you were actually in the United States (or whatever country of your choosing).

NordVPN is our recommendation, as it tops our list of the best VPN services. It doesn’t come with a free trial, but you can get your money back within 30 days of signing up for any reason, allowing you to test it without any risk.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
Warriors vs Heat live stream: Can you watch for free?
Stephen Curry holds his follow through after shooting a basketball.

Suddenly fighting for their postseason lives with a red-hot Rockets team closing in on them, the Golden State Warriors head to Miami for an important showdown against the Heat today.

The game is starting very soon, at 7:30 p.m. ET, so pick a streaming option below quickly. It will be televised locally only on NBC Sports Bay Area (Warriors markets) and Bally Sports Sun (Heat markets), but there are also a handful of different ways you can watch a free live stream of the game from anywhere in the US.
Is There a Free Warriors vs Heat Live Stream?

Read more
Bruins vs Panthers live stream: Can you watch for free?
FLA Live Arena before Florida Panthers NHL game.

In a matchup that could very well determine this year's Atlantic Division champions in the NHL, the Boston Bruins head to Amerant Bank Arena to face off against the Florida Panthers. They enter this one tied at 97 points apiece, though Florida has an extra game in hand.

If you want to watch the game, you better pick a streaming option below soon, as it starts at 7:00 p.m. ET. It will be televised locally only on NESN (Bruins markets) and Bally Sports Florida (Panthers markets). But if you don't have those channels or you live out of market, there are some different ways you can watch a live stream.
Is There a Free Bruins vs Panthers Live Stream?

Read more
76ers vs Kings live stream: Can you watch for free?
De'Aaron Martez for the Sacramento Kings

Both fighting for seeding in next month's playoffs, the Sacramento Kings host the Philadelphia 76ers in an important NBA matchup tonight.

The game is starting very shortly, at 10:00 p.m. ET, and will be televised on NBC Sports Philadelphia (76ers markets only), NBC Sports California (Kings markets) and NBA TV (everywhere in the US). If you're looking for a live stream, there a lot of different ways you can find one. Here's a rundown of all your options.
The Best Way to Watch the 76ers vs Kings Live Stream

Read more