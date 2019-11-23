Disney+ enrolled more than 10 million subscribers in the first 24 hours of launch. Although the release wasn’t exactly seamless, users still have a lot to look forward to, especially given how robust Disney has become after acquiring Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Pixar, along with high-profile shows like The Simpsons.

With such an enormous content library, there truly is something for everybody. As such, one of Disney+’s coolest features is the ability to set up to 10 distinct profiles so everybody using an account can access their personal watchlists, save more shows they want to see, and receive better recommendations via Disney’s algorithm. After all, you may not want the system to recommend episodes of The Simpsons to your 6-year-old child.

Still, you may be thinking, “10 profiles seems like a lot.” If you got excited in the first week and created a profile for every member of your family — dog included — you may want to dial it back to allow others access to your account. Fortunately, it’s incredibly easy to remove a profile in Disney+. Just follow these steps, which work the same across all devices:

Step 1: From your primary profile’s homepage, tap or click your Character in the upper-right corner.

Step 2: Select Edit Profiles on the resulting page.

Step 3: Tap or click the pencil icon located in the bottom-right corner of the profile you want to delete.

Step 4: Tap or click Delete Profile at the bottom.

If you decide you’d like to add a profile back, log in to your Disney+ account as you would normally. Once done, follow the instructions below.

Step 1: From your primary profile’s homepage, tap or click your Character in the upper-right corner.

Step 2: Select Edit Profiles on the resulting page.

Step 3: Tap or click either Add Profile or the plus sign located on the right side of the resulting page.

Step 4: Choose an icon, enter a profile name, and click the blue Save button at the bottom.

That’s it! You can now easily add or remove profiles at your leisure. With so much content to choose from, you might just find you want to create a profile for your dog, after all.

