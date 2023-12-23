Bucks vs. Knicks live stream: How to watch the NBA game for cheap

The game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks, which starts in just an hour, isn’t a super simple one to stream. It’s only available through local channels and the NBA League Pass. But don’t worry, we’ve pulled all the ways you can watch the Bucks vs. Knicks live stream tonight, starting with our go-to options, Sling TV.

The best way to watch Bucks vs. Knicks

Sling TV gets our highest recommendation when it comes to live streaming NBA games. That’s because there are some basketball-specific packages that can get you every NBA game for fairly cheap. This Bucks vs. Knicks game isn’t being broadcast on a national network, so if you want to watch it you’ll need to either go to a local bar in Milwaukee or Manhattan or buy the NBA League Pass. The Sling TV Orange + NBA League Pass package is currently $50 per month, on sale from its usual $55. Unfortunately, there is no Sling TV free trial.

Sling Orange + NBA League Pass – https://www.sling.com/programming/sports/basketball

Is there a free Bucks vs. Knicks live stream?

There is no free trial that will get you the Bucks vs. Knicks game today. If it was on a national network like ESPN you could use the Fubo free trial or the YouTube TV free trial, but since you need the NBA League Pass, you’ll have to shell out a little money. We have more about those options below, because they can still get you the game, just not for free.

Other ways to watch the Bucks vs. Knicks live stream

We recommend Sling TV, since it’s the cheapest way to get the NBA League Pass, but there are some other streaming sites that might fit your individual needs better. One is Hulu with Live TV, which costs but includes access to Disney+, ESPN+ and on-demand Hulu content. If you already have the Disney Bundle, that could be a great option for you. Another way to get the game is through YouTube TV, which has an NBA League Pass package for $40 per month (plus the usual YouTube TV subscription). You can also get NBA League Pass on Fubo for all together. Unfortunately the Fubo free trial doesn’t work when you add the NBA League Pass.

How to watch the Bucks vs. Knicks live stream from anywhere

Basketball rights streaming can get complicated. There are a lot of rules and regulations over region-locking certain games on certain networks in certain areas. Forget all that nonsense and grab one of the best VPNs for streaming. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN overall, and it’s currently on sale for $3 per month during holiday VPN deals. Just use it to connect to a U.S. server in an area broadcasting the game, then use one of the above streaming services to watch it.

