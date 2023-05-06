 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Canelo vs. Ryder: How to watch the boxing match

Noah McGraw
By
Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder poster.

The biggest star in boxing returns home this weekend. Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) will defend his unified super middleweight belts against John Ryder (32-5, 18 KOs) in Canelo’s hometown of Guadalajara. The boxing superstar hasn’t hasn’t fought in Mexico since 2011, and his return home has his fans hyped up.

John Ryder is the mandatory challenger for the WBO super middleweight belt. He’s a major underdog, but his iron chin could prove a challenge for Canelo. Ryder has only been knocked out once, a seventh round TKO by Nick Blackwell in 2017. Fans are hoping that the electric atmosphere of Canelo’s hometown will give him the boost he needs to get the stoppage.

Canelo vs. Ryder fight night starts at 7:00 p.m. ET, with the main fighters likely starting their ring walk at 11:00 p.m. It will be an exclusive DAZN event. Here’s how to watch boxing on DAZN from anywhere in the world.

Related

Canelo vs. Ryder undercard:

The Canelo vs. Ryder undercard is massive, but DAZN will likely only broadcast the first four or five of these fights on the PPV. To see the rest you’ll have to be in Guadalajara.

  • Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Ronal Batista, for Martinez’s WBC flyweight title
  • Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs. Steve Spark, for the WBA Inter-Continental super lightweight title
  • Nathan Devon Rodriguez vs. Alexander Mejia, featherweight
  • Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Ricards Bolotniks, super middleweight
  • Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Argenis Espana, super middlewight
  • Lawrence King vs. Elio German Rafael, super welterweight
  • Johansen Alvarez Suarez vs. Johan Rodriguez Arreguin, super featherweight
  • Abilkhan Amankul vs. Jesus Moroyoqui Palomares, middleweight
  • Carlos Emiliano Rojo vs. Fabian Trejo Rivera, super welterweight
  • Jesus Larios vs. Alejandro Curiel, featherweight

Watch Canelo vs. Ryder on DAZN PPV

What is DAZN

This is a DAZN exclusive event, so there’s only one option for watching. You must be a DAZN subscriber to watch the fight. A subscription will cost you $25 per month for a single month, or $20 per month if you commit to a full year. The PPV will then cost $55 in addition to your subscription in the U.S. and Canada. For the rest of the world, the fight will be included with your basic subscription. Unfortunately there is no DAZN free trial, so you’ll have to pay something no matter where you are in the world.

Watch Canelo vs. Ryder from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

DAZN is available in nearly every country in the world, but if you’re somewhere that doesn’t have access, a VPN is your answer. Just connect to a European or American server and sign up per usual. We recommend NordVPN and both the best VPN for streaming and the best VPN overall. Right now it costs $6.69 per month when you commit to a two-year plan.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
How to watch the premiere of This Fool on Friday
Julio and Luis from This Fool standing in kitchen with coffee mugs.

This Fool, a Hulu original, premieres on the streaming service this Friday, August 12. Set in the working class neighborhood of South Central Los Angeles, This Fool, is a straight-talking half-hour comedy staring Chris Estrada, who also is a co-creator of the show. Estrada's character, Julio Lopez, works at a non-profit gang rehab called Hugs Not Thugs. Thirty years old, Julio still lives at home, dates his high school girlfriend, and clashes with older cousin Luis, a former gang member and newly-released ex-con. Here's how you can watch the premiere of This Fool on Friday.

How to watch This Fool in the U.S.
If you subscribe to the Hulu streaming service, you're good to go, just log in and enjoy This Fool and any other content new on Hulu. If you don't subscribe to Hulu, you can still watch This Fool for free in the U.S. by signing up for a .

Read more
How to watch Ric Flair’s The Last Match live tonight
watch ric flair the last match live stream nashville deputy mayor brenda haywood declares july 31 2022 day

Ric Flair is a household name for WWE fans, and at 73 years old, he is making history by stepping into the ring one last time. Tonight, July 31, at 7 p.m. ET, you can tune in live to watch Ric Flair's final match, live from the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee. This match is nothing short of a once-in-a-lifetime event, and whether you're a casual fan or a WWE fanatic, you definitely won't want to miss it.

Universally recognized as one of the greatest professional wrestlers in WWE history, Ric Flair has earned the title of World Heavyweight Champion an impressive 16 times. He's been inducted twice into the WWE Hall of Fame, and is also a member of the National Wrestling Alliance Hall of Fame and Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. His record and accolades are unmatched, and his fifty-year career is the stuff of legends.

Read more
How to watch the Celtics vs. Heat live stream tonight
Jayson Tatum stares at the basketball w

If you tuned in to the first game of the NBA semi-finals, then you would have seen the close Miami victory of 118-107. Going into the second game tonight, the Celtics are looking to reclaim some of their lost glory, especially given that they've lost the last four final conference series, and therefore are hoping it's about time to change that bad luck around. To help in that fight, we might see both point guard Marcus Smart and Center Al Horford in the game, although the latter is looking less likely. Whatever happens, it's going to be an interesting game to watch, with both sides trying their best, either to cement the win or turn back the tide. Jre's how to watch the action unfold from the comfort of your living room through the Celtics vs Heat live stream at 5:30 PM PT / 8:30 PM ET.
Watch Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat on Hulu with Live TV

If you plan to watch the upcoming game tonight, the best way to go about it is on Hulu with Live TV. Not only is the game going to be on, but they have some great extra features when it comes to Hulu's coverage of the NBA, such as the ability to pick the teams you'd like to follow and have Hulu recommend the best games to watch said teams throughout the season. Not only that, but you can stream said games to your mobile device so that even if you aren't home, you don't have to miss the action.

Read more