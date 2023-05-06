Canelo vs. Ryder: How to watch the boxing match

The biggest star in boxing returns home this weekend. Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) will defend his unified super middleweight belts against John Ryder (32-5, 18 KOs) in Canelo’s hometown of Guadalajara. The boxing superstar hasn’t hasn’t fought in Mexico since 2011, and his return home has his fans hyped up.

John Ryder is the mandatory challenger for the WBO super middleweight belt. He’s a major underdog, but his iron chin could prove a challenge for Canelo. Ryder has only been knocked out once, a seventh round TKO by Nick Blackwell in 2017. Fans are hoping that the electric atmosphere of Canelo’s hometown will give him the boost he needs to get the stoppage.

Canelo vs. Ryder fight night starts at 7:00 p.m. ET, with the main fighters likely starting their ring walk at 11:00 p.m. It will be an exclusive DAZN event. Here’s how to watch boxing on DAZN from anywhere in the world.

Canelo vs. Ryder undercard:

The Canelo vs. Ryder undercard is massive, but DAZN will likely only broadcast the first four or five of these fights on the PPV. To see the rest you’ll have to be in Guadalajara.

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Ronal Batista, for Martinez’s WBC flyweight title

Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs. Steve Spark, for the WBA Inter-Continental super lightweight title

Nathan Devon Rodriguez vs. Alexander Mejia, featherweight

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Ricards Bolotniks, super middleweight

Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Argenis Espana, super middlewight

Lawrence King vs. Elio German Rafael, super welterweight

Johansen Alvarez Suarez vs. Johan Rodriguez Arreguin, super featherweight

Abilkhan Amankul vs. Jesus Moroyoqui Palomares, middleweight

Carlos Emiliano Rojo vs. Fabian Trejo Rivera, super welterweight

Jesus Larios vs. Alejandro Curiel, featherweight

Watch Canelo vs. Ryder on DAZN PPV

This is a DAZN exclusive event, so there’s only one option for watching. You must be a DAZN subscriber to watch the fight. A subscription will cost you $25 per month for a single month, or $20 per month if you commit to a full year. The PPV will then cost $55 in addition to your subscription in the U.S. and Canada. For the rest of the world, the fight will be included with your basic subscription. Unfortunately there is no DAZN free trial, so you’ll have to pay something no matter where you are in the world.

Watch Canelo vs. Ryder from abroad with a VPN

DAZN is available in nearly every country in the world, but if you’re somewhere that doesn’t have access, a VPN is your answer. Just connect to a European or American server and sign up per usual. We recommend NordVPN and both the best VPN for streaming and the best VPN overall. Right now it costs $6.69 per month when you commit to a two-year plan.

