Lakers vs. Celtics live stream: How to watch the NBA game for free

Santa brought basketball fans a nice present this morning: A full day of NBA games. The Lakers and the Celtics face off today at 11:00 a.m. ET on ESPN. Here are all the ways you can watch the Lakers vs. Celtics live stream online. There are even some ways to stream the game for free.

The best way to watch Lakers vs. Celtics

We recommend using Sling TV to watch the game tonight. Is it free? No — and there is no Sling TV free trial — but it is the best way to watch ESPN without cable. That’s because Sling TV lets you buy smaller packages of channels, so you don’t have to pay for a ton of channels you’ll never watch. In order to get ESPN, for example, you’ll need Sling TV Orange, which comes with every ESPN channel. It’s currently down to $20 for your first month, then it stays at $40 per month after that.

Is there a free Lakers vs. Celtics live stream?

If you want to watch tonight’s game for free, check out Fubo. It isn’t free, but it currently has a seven-day free trial, which will get you all the holiday games being shown on ESPN, and you won’t pay a dime. After the trial is over, Fubo will cost you $55 per month, on sale from its usual $75 per month. You’ll get 183 channels in the base plan, including every version of ESPN. If you find you want more channels, you can pay for higher tiers of the plan, up to 260 channels in total.

Other ways to watch the Lakers vs. Celtics live stream

There are two other major online live streaming sites that host ESPN: YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV. YouTube TV actually has a ten-day free trial, so you can check out several of the holiday games without paying a cent. After your trial is over you’ll get three months for $51 per month, then it jumps up to $72. YouTube TV gets 119 channels, including ESPN. Hulu with Live TV doesn’t have a free trial, and it’s a bit more expensive. You can get the basic plan for and it includes access to Disney+ and ESPN+.

How to watch the Lakers vs. Celtics live stream from anywhere

Streaming rights for basketball can get complicated. Local channels own rights to certain games and certain markets, there are blackouts for local and national streaming, and overall it’s just very confusing. But one way to get around nearly every location locked piece of content is with a VPN. Just grab a subscription to one of the best VPNs, connect to a server somewhere with access to the game (this will require some careful googling), and watch like you’re a local fan. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming, and it’s currently on sale for $3 per month as part of holiday VPN deals.

