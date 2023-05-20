The third game of the NBA Western Conference is tonight. So far the Denver Nuggets are leading the series with two straight wins. The LA Lakers are hoping to get some momentum as they get their first home game of the series tonight. The Nuggets have already had more wins than they did in their last NBA Finals matchup with the Lakers. In 2020 the Lakers took it in five games. The Nuggets are looking to reverse the score this year.

Lakers vs Nuggets Game 3 is at 8:30 p.m. ET tonight, May 20, on ABC and ESPN3. The first, second and fourth games of the series will be ESPN exclusives, but ABC gets Game 3. That means you’ll need one of the best live TV streaming services or old fashioned rabbit ears to get either channel. Here are all your options for streaming the game online, including some that are completely free if you take advantage of a trial period.

Watch the Lakers vs the Nuggets live stream on FuboTV

One of the ways to watch tonight’s Lakers vs Nuggets game for free is through one of the best live TV streaming services that has a free trial. Allow us to introduce FuboTV. The FuboTV free trial gets you one week of the service completely free. That’s enough time to watch tonight’s game and possibly up to the end of both the Lakers vs Nuggets series and Celtics vs Heat series. That’s because FuboTV has hundreds of channels, including ABC, ESPN and TNT. After your free trial is over, you’ll have to pay $75 per month for 152 channels on the base plan.

Watch the Lakers vs the Nuggets live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV is another great way to watch tonight’s game completely free. That’s because there is a YouTube TV free trial that gets you ten full days of the service at no cost. That’s enough time to watch the rest of the NBA West and NBA East Finals for free. After your free trial is over, the service costs $73 per month for over 100 channels. As an added sign-on bonus, your first three months of YouTube TV will be only $65 each.

Watch the Lakers vs the Nuggets live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is another great option for cord cutters. One of the best features of Sling TV is the ability to choose between two different packages of channels. One is focused more on sports, the other on entertainment. This makes it easier to save money, since you’re only paying for channels you’ll actually watch. ESPN3 is included on Sling TV Orange, at $30 for your first month. There is not Sling TV free trial, but you will get your first month for only $55.

Watch the Lakers vs the Nuggets live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV is another way to get ABC and ESPN3. They didn’t have local ABC networks for several months, but they’ve added them back recently. There is no Hulu with Live TV free trial, but you can save some money if you take advantage of the Disney Bundle. This gets you ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu with Live TV all together for $70 per month. If you’re a fan of Star Wars, Marvel or Pixar, this deal is for you. You’re obviously a fan of ESPN, so getting ESPN+ as part of this bundle is a nice bonus.

Watch the Lakers vs the Nuggets live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you’re not in the U.S. right now, streaming American sports might be difficult. Thankfully there’s a simple solution. If you get one of the best VPNs for streaming, you can connect to a U.S. service and mimic a U.S. internet connection. Your internet won’t know the difference. After that, just sign up for one of the services above and get watching. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN service overall.

