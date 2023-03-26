 Skip to main content
Malta vs Italy live stream: Watch the Euro 2024 Qualifying for free

It’s finally time to watch Euro 2024 Qualifying matches. With Italy is the returning champion this round, making this a tough match for Malta. The match is on Sunday, March 26 at 2:30 p.m. ET. The most straightforward (and potentially free) way of watching the game is the Fubo Sports Network. Here’s everything you need to know.

Watch the Malta vs Italy live stream on FuboTV

We recommend FuboTV for watching Malta vs Italy this weekend. They own the rights to stream every channels that is broadcasting the European Qualifiers, so FuboTV is your only option for watching all of the matches — but there’s a better reason than that. There is a FuboTV free trial, meaning you can watch the match for free (if you’ve never been a FuboTV subscriber that is). After your weeklong trial is over, you’ll pay $75 per month for over 150 channels on the base plan.

Watch the Matla vs Italy live stream on Sling TV

This is a way to watch this match on Sling TV, but it’s kind of complicated and may not work for your needs. You’ll need a Sling TV subscriptions, which is $20 for your first month and $40 after that. You’ll also need the Vix+ add-on, which is an extra $7 per month and exclusively broadcasts Spanish-language content. That means this option is really only viable if you already have a Sling TV account and want a cheap way to watch the match (and don’t mind the commentary being in Spanish).

Watch the Malta vs Italy live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you’re not in the U.S., there are other ways to watch the Malta vs Italy match. But if you’re planning on returning to the U.S. soon, you probably don’t want to start up a membership to a foreign streaming service. Besides, FuboTV is offering a free trial, so you might as well take advantage of that, wherever you are. Just sign up for one of the best VPNs for streaming and trick your internet into thinking you’re in the U.S. We recommend NordVPN, as it’s the best VPN in general. You can sign up right now for the equivalent of $6 per month if you buy a two-year plan, thanks to a 63% off promotion they have going.

