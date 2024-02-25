 Skip to main content
Lecce vs Inter live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Beginning to run away atop the Serie A table with six consecutive league wins and zero defeats since September, Inter look to continue their red-hot form when they head to Stadio Comunale Via del Mare for a matchup against Lecce today.

If you’re in the United States and you want to watch the match, it starts at 12:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast exclusively on Paramount+. If you want to watch a live stream for free, we have three different ways you can do exactly that.

Is There a Free Lecce vs Inter Live Stream?

Paramount Plus logo on a black background.
Paramount

Every Serie A game this season will stream live on Paramount+. Some matches will also be on CBS or CBS Sports Network, but the only way to assure you watch every match is Paramount. That kind of exclusivity may make it seem like your live stream options are limited, but that’s actually not the case. There are three different ways you can watch this match for free.

Option No. 1: You can sign up for a free seven-day trial of Paramount+ the normal way. Once signed up, you can then watch the match on the Paramount+ website or Paramount+ app.

Option No. 2: You can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the Paramount+ channel through Amazon Channels. You’ll need a Prime subscription to do this, but that also comes with a 30-day free trial. Once signed up for the Paramount+ channel, you can then watch the match on the Prime Video website or Prime Video app.

Option No. 3: You can sign up for a free five-day trial of DirecTV Stream, making sure to include the “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” add-on when you do so. Once you’re signed up, you can watch the match on the Paramount+ website or Paramount+ app. You’ll need to sign in through a TV provider, using your DirecTV Stream credentials.

How to Watch the Lecce vs Inter Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN app listing on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you have Paramount+ but you’re out of the country, you’ve probably noticed that it doesn’t work. That’s because watching Serie A matches on Paramount+ is location-restricted to US-only, but a virtual private network (VPN) can bypass those geo-locks and allow you to stream as if you were still in the country.

We’ve found that NordVPN is easily one of the safest, most reliable, fastest VPN’s on the market, and while it doesn’t have a normal free trial, it does offer a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you’d rather shop around, you can peruse our lists of the best VPN services or best VPN deals before signing up.

Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
