Liverpool vs Burnley live stream: Can you watch for free?

Following a disappointing result last weekend, Liverpool look to get back on track when they take on Burnley Saturday at Anfield. The Reds remain atop the Premier League but their lead over Man City and Arsenal has shrunk to two points, while Burnley are seven points away from escaping the relegation zone and thus desperately hoping for a positive result here.

The match starts at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday and will be televised on USA Network in the U.S. As such, we have a bunch of different live stream options and even several ways to watch the match for free.

The Best Way to Watch Liverpool vs Burnley

We’ll start with a non-free option, but a cheap long-term option. Sling TV doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s an already cheap streaming service that is currently having a sale of $25 off for your first month. That means you can get the “Sling Blue” channel package–which comes with 39 channels, including USA Network–for just $15 for the first month (and $40 per month after that).

Additionally, you can throw in the “News Extra” add-on (normally $6 per month) for free for the first month. That includes CNBC, which will sometimes have Premier League games. And hey, while you’re at it, you might as well add in the “Paramount+ With SHOWTIME” add-on (normally $10 per month), which is also free for the first month, and watch Roma vs Inter on Saturday along with every other Serie A match.

Is There a Free Liverpool vs Burnley Live Stream?

If you don’t want all of those fancy first-month deals and just want to watch Liverpool vs Burnley for free without worrying about anything else, then Fubo is certainly the way to go. With the Fubo “Pro” plan (that’s their base plan), you’ll get access to 180-plus live-TV channels, including USA Network, as well as 1,000 hours of cloud DVR space in case you want to watch the match later. The Fubo free trial will last you seven days.

There are a couple of other ways you can go, too, as both the YouTube TV “Base Plan” and DirecTV Stream “Entertainment” plan include USA Network and come with a five-day free trial.

Other Ways to Watch the Liverpool vs Burnley Live Stream

Say you want to want to watch the Premier League in addition to other huge big-time soccer leagues, then Hulu With Live TV is a good choice. There’s no free trial, but it includes 75-plus live-TV channels, including USA Network, and comes bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+ all for $77 per month. The latter includes tons of different live sports, including Bundesliga, La Liga, Copa del Rey and other domestic soccer leagues from around the world.

How to Watch the Liverpool vs Burnley Live Stream from Abroad

If you’re out of the country and looking to use one of the aforementioned streaming services (most of which are restricted to US-only), then you’ll need to use a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN masks your IP address and allows you to connect to a server in the US, making it seem as though you’re physically located there. NordVPN would be our recommendation. It has 6,000-plus servers to choose from, which is key to fast streaming speeds, and it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee if you don’t like it.

Editors' Recommendations