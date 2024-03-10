 Skip to main content
Liverpool vs Man City live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

First place in the Premier League is on the line today, as Liverpool and Man City clash in an absolutely massive showdown at Anfield. These sides played to a draw in November, but with Arsenal now breathing down their necks atop the table, you can bet both sides will come out with some urgency in this one.

If you want to watch the match in the United States, it starts at 11:45 a.m. ET and will be televised on USA Network. If you want to watch a live stream, there are a bevy of different ways to do that.

The Best Way to Watch Liverpool vs Man City

The Sling TV logo against a black background.
Sling

You can watch a live stream of USA and 38 other channels via the Sling TV “Sling Blue” plan. It costs $20 for your first month and $40 per month after that. There is unfortunately no free trial, but we’re mentioning this option first because it is by far the cheapest way to watch all of the Premier League games that aren’t on Peacock.

Of course, if you’re not getting a free trial, the value better be worth it. That’s exactly what’s going on here–not only is your first month half off, but Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, Starz, AMC+ and MGM+ are all free for that first month, too. That’s $73 worth of content for just $20.

Is There a Free Liverpool vs Man City Live Stream?

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

This is, of course, potentially the biggest Premier League match of the season. We’re aware there’s probably a good chance you just want to watch this one for free without having to sign up for anything long-term.

If that’s the case, there are three options for you: Fubo, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream. They all include USA in their main channel packages, and they all come with a free trial. Fubo gives you seven days for free, while the YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream trials are each five days long. None of them require any sort of long-term commitment. You can simply sign up (you’ll need a credit card but won’t be charged until after the free trial), watch the match and then cancel.

Other Ways to Watch the Liverpool vs Man City Live Stream

App icons for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you are in the market for a live-TV streaming service beyond just seven days, Hulu + Live TV is another potential option. Note that there’s no free trial, and it’s $77 per month, but it comes with USA Network and 90-plus channels, plus it also includes the Hulu library, ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost.

How to Watch the Liverpool vs Man City Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN app listing on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Want to watch Sling, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV from outside of the United States? Your options are certainly limited, but a virtual private network (VPN) can help you out there. VPN’s hide your IP address and connect you to a server in another country to bypass geo-locks.

It can sometimes be a little bit of a crapshoot as to whether or not a VPN works with a streaming service, but NordVPN works with all of the aforementioned services. That would be our top recommendation, but you can also take a look at our list of the best VPN services or best VPN deals for some other options.

