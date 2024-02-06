 Skip to main content
Mallorca vs Real Sociedad live stream: Can you watch for free?

The Copa del Rey semifinals get underway today when Mallorca host Real Sociedad in the first leg of their matchup. It’s been a forgettable La Liga campaign for Mallorca, but a trip to their first Copa final in two decades would certainly help salvage the season. First, though, they’ll have to find a way to beat Real Sociedad for the first time since 2012.

In the United States, the match starts at 3:00 p.m. ET and will stream exclusively on ESPN+. It’s not on TV anywhere, and there is no ESPN+ free trial, so that limits your options, but it also makes it very easy to watch Mallorca vs Real Sociedad and the rest of the Copa del Rey online.

Watch Mallorca vs Real Sociedad on ESPN+

Every single match of the Copa del Rey is available on ESPN+, which costs $11 per month or $15 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+. Or, if you plan on keeping it for a while, you can get ESPN+ for $110 for a year.

And you’re probably going to want to keep it for a while. With an ESPN+ subscription, you’ll be able to watch both semifinal legs of Mallorca vs Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao, and the Copa del Rey final in April. That alone might justify the price-point if you’re a big Mallorca or Real Sociedad fan, but you can also watch every La Liga match, as well as Bundesliga, FA Cup, international soccer and dozens of other live sports. There’s also original shows, 30-for-30 documentaries and exclusive written content.

Watch Mallorca vs Real Sociedad Live Stream from Abroad

A virtual private network grants you privacy and security while online by hiding your IP address. That also allows you to stream on US-only sites even if you’re physically outside of the country. NordVPN is our choice, as it’s safe, fast and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee to minimize your risk, but you can also check out our guide of best VPN deals if you want some other options.

