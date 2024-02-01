 Skip to main content
Man United vs Wolves live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Lost in a stretch of inconsistency, Manchester United look to start a climb back towards the Premier League Top 5 when they take on Wolverhampton Thursday at Molineux Stadium. Erik ten Hag’s squad has captured just five points (1-2-3) in its last six league matches, while Wolves are moving in the opposite direction with three wins and a draw in their last four. A win for Wolves in here would actually move them ahead of Man United on goal differential, setting this up as a very compelling showdown.

In the United States, the match starts today at 3:15 p.m. ET and will be televised on USA Network. That gives us several ways to watch a live stream of the match, including several free options.

The Best Way to Watch Man United vs Wolves

The Sling TV logo against a black background.
Sling

We’ll take you through some of the free options below, but if you’re planning on watch Premier League for the rest of the season, Sling TV is the way to go. While it doesn’t come with a free trial, the “Sling Blue” channel package includes USA Network is just $20 for your first month (and $40 per month after that). That makes Sling plus Peacock Premium (which has exclusive streaming rights to every non-televised EPL match) the absolute cheapest way to watch every single Premier League match.

Is There a Free Man United vs Wolves Live Stream?

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Sling may be the cheapest long-term option, but if you’re simply looking to watch Man United vs Wolves for free, or you’re looking for a more extensive channel package to cover your sports and entertainment needs, there are several other ways you can go.

Fubo‘s “Pro” plan comes with 180-plus live TV channels, YouTube TV‘s “Base Plan” has 100-plus and DirecTV Stream‘s “Entertainment” package has 75-plus, and USA Network is included in all of them. They’re all more expensive than Sling in the long term, but they all come with a free trial, allowing you to watch today’s match at no cost.

Other Ways to Watch the Man United vs Wolves Live Stream

App icons for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you don’t care about the free trial and you’re looking for something long term, Hulu With Live TV includes USA Network among its 75-plus total channels. It costs $77 per month, but it also includes Hulu’s library of movies and shows, as well as Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra cost, making it a strong value.

How to Watch the Man United vs Wolves Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

A virtual private network is a necessity if you have one of the previously mentioned streaming services but are currently outside the United States. A VPN will hide your IP address, allowing you to access US-only sites. There are plenty of good VPN’s to choose from (check out the best VPN deals), but our recommendation would have to be NordVPN, which is reliable, has hundreds of different servers to choose from (which helps with streaming speeds) and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

