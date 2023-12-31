NFL games today: schedule, channels, live streams for December 31

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

It’s Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season, meaning teams have only two games left before the playoffs. After Thursday night’s game, seven teams have clinched playoff berths. Those teams are the Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, and Dallas Cowboys.

It’s a packed New Year’s Eve schedule, as 14 games will be played on December 31. The best game of the day features the Miami Dolphins taking on the Baltimore Ravens. There is still time to purchase NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV. Fans can watch every game with Sunday Ticket, now as low as $39. Below, check out the NFL Week 17 schedule, channels, and live-stream information.

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , Fubo

After starting 6-6, the Bills (9-6) have won three straight games and find themselves in the driver’s seat for a playoff spot. The Bills are the six-seed heading into Week 17, and with a win over the Patriots (4-11), Buffalo would have a 97% chance of making the postseason (via NFL.com). New England will play hard, but a loss will ensure a top-five pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , Fubo

Surprisingly, the Falcons (7-8) can still make the playoffs. Atlanta’s chances to make the postseason are about 10%. First, they need to defeat the Bears (6-9), which will be no easy feat considering how well Chicago’s defense has played over the last six weeks. Even with a win, Atlanta needs major help, including a Bucs loss.

Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , Fubo

The Raiders (7-8) stunned the NFL when they upset the Chiefs in Kansas City on Christmas Day. Vegas has rallied behind interim coach Antonio Pierce, who now should be in consideration to become the head coach in 2024. The Raiders can still make the playoffs, but it starts with a win against the Colts (8-7). Indianapolis currently owns the seventh and final playoff spot. The Colts do not control their destiny, but winning their final two games will improve their chances.

Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , Fubo , Sling TV

Besides the Ravens, the Rams (8-7) have been playing great football for the last six weeks. Since Week 11, the Rams are 5-1 and on the doorstep of the postseason. The Rams can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Giants (5-10) and a Seattle loss. For New York, the Tommy DeVito Experience has ended for now, as Tyrod Taylor gets the start at quarterback for New York.

Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , Fubo , Sling TV

The Eagles (11-4) snapped their three-game losing streak with a win over the Giants on Christmas. However, Philadelphia has not been playing good football for the last month. Jalen Hurts looks to be dealing with a knee injury, and this defense cannot pressure the quarterback or defend the pass. Luckily, it won’t matter against the Cardinals (3-12). However, the playoffs will be a different story.

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , Fubo , Sling TV

The NFC South title is on the line when the Saints (7-8) play the Buccaneers (8-7). The Bucs have a win-and-in situation. If Tampa beats New Orleans, the Bucs clinch a playoff berth, and the NFC South, which means they will have a home playoff game. If the Saints win, they can still make the playoffs, but they will need Tampa to lose in Week 18 against the Panthers.

San Francisco 49ers at Washington Commanders start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , Fubo , Sling TV

Every team has a bad week, including the 49ers (11-4). San Francisco was outclassed and outmatched against the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas night, losing 33-19 on Christmas. There’s no need to panic if you’re the 49ers. However, there is some concern if the 49ers find themselves in a situation where Brock Purdy has to lead a comeback. It won’t matter this week as the 49ers play the Commanders (4-11), who have not won since Week 9.

Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , Fubo

What happened to the Jaguars (8-7)? After Week 12, Jacksonville was 8-3. Heading into Week 17, the Jaguars are 8-7 and could miss the playoffs. Trevor Lawrence has been dealing with injuries all season, and now, the star quarterback is nursing an injured shoulder. Yet, the Jaguars catch a break with a home game against the NFL’s worst team, the Carolina Panthers (2-13).

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , Fubo

The best game of the week pits the Miami Dolphins (11-4) against the Baltimore Ravens (12-3). The Dolphins and Ravens notched wins against the Cowboys and 49ers in Week 16. This game has massive implications for the AFC. If the Ravens win, Baltimore clinches the top seed in the AFC, which comes with home-field advantage and a first-round bye. If Miami beats Baltimore and wins in Week 18, Miami secures the one seed.

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans start time, channel, and live stream

Texans QB C.J. Stroud has cleared concussion protocol and was back at practice today. pic.twitter.com/qnuE0whjeo — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 28, 2023

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , Fubo , Sling TV

No matter what happens the rest of the year, the Texans (8-7) should be proud of this season. Houston was expected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL. Yet, the Texans have a shot at making the playoffs. Right now, Houston is one spot behind the seven-seed. If the Texans beat the Titans (5-10), their playoff chances increase to 52%. However, a loss decreases the Texans’ postseason hopes to 13%.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Seattle Seahawks start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , Fubo , Sling TV

The Steelers (8-7) are running it back with Mason Rudolph at quarterback in Week 17. Kenny Pickett is healthy, but with Pittsburgh’s season on the line, Mike Tomlin is sticking with Rudolph, who threw for 290 yards and two touchdowns in the Steelers’ 34-11 win over the Bengals in Week 16. Meanwhile, the Seahawks (8-7) are in a good spot for making the playoffs. Seattle holds the seventh and final seed in the NFC. If the Seahawks defeat the Steelers, their postseason chances increase to 87%.

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos start time, channel, and live stream

From The Insiders on #NFLPlus: It feels like #Broncos coach Sean Payton just wants to see his offense run as it should be. pic.twitter.com/XDQY7eHl2h — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2023

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , Fubo

Sean Payton made a bombshell announcement earlier this week when he benched Russell Wilson (7-8). With their postseason hopes on the line, the Broncos (7-8) now turn to Jarrett Stidham at quarterback. Stidham should beat the Chargers (5-10), who want the season to end so they can begin their search for a new general manager and coach.

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , Fubo

These are not your typical Kansas City Chiefs (9-6). In years past, the Chiefs would always make miraculous comebacks and execute down the stretch to win close games. That’s not happening in 2023. Kansas City’s defense is elite, but their offense continues to make mistakes and turn the ball over. That’s a losing formula. Despite their deficiencies, Kansas City can clinch a playoff berth and the AFC West with a win over the Bengals (8-7).

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Stream: NFL+ , , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , Fubo , Sling TV

The Packers (7-8) and the Vikings (7-8) are in must-win territory if they want any shot at playing in the postseason. A win, however, does not clinch a playoff berth. Both teams need multiple things to happen, including a loss by the Rams or Seahawks. However, it all starts by winning on Sunday Night Football.

