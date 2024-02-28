 Skip to main content
Nottingham Forest vs Man United live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Manchester United return to the spot of their most recent away defeat when they take on Nottingham Forest at City Ground in the 5th Round of the FA Cup today.

The match starts at 2:45 p.m. ET and will stream live on ESPN+ in the United States. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the match.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Man United on ESPN+

ESPN Plus on black background.
ESPN Plus

There’s no real (legal) way around this one: if you live in the United States and you want to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, you need ESPN+.

Fortunately, you can get a month of ESPN+ for just $11 (or $110 for a year, or a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for $15 per month). If you do that, here’s just a sample of what live events (there’s also on-demand content) you can watch over the next month: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United and every other FA Cup fifth-round match, the second leg of the Athletic Club vs Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey semifinal (February 29), the FA Cup quarterfinals (March 16), Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona (March 17) and any other La Liga game you want, Saarbrucken vs Monchengladbach in the DFB-Pokal quarterfinals (March 12), the PLAYERS Championship (March 14-17) and other PGA tournaments, any out-of-market NHL game you want and more.

That’s just scratching the surface of what’s included, making ESPN+ one of the best values among streaming services.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Man United Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

ESPN+ is restricted to the United States only, but a virtual private network (VPN) such as NordVPN (that’s our recommendation, but you can also find more options in our ranking of the best VPN services) is a good way to get around that. If you’re in another country, you can use a VPN to hide your IP address and connect to a server in the United States, and should then be able to use ESPN+ as if you were back at home.

NordVPN doesn’t offer a regular free trial (most VPN’s don’t), but if you try it out and find that it’s not for you, you can get your money back within 30 days.

