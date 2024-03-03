 Skip to main content
Porto vs Benfica live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
Liga Portugal leaders Benfica head to Estadio do Dragao today for a massive showdown with Porto. It’s always a must-watch scenario when it’s O Classico, and this one should be no different with Benfica fighting for the top of the table and Porto looking for revenge after two early-season losses in this rivalry.

In the United States, the can’t-miss match starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on Gol TV. If you want to watch a live stream, there are a handful of different ways to do so, including some free options.

Is There a Free Porto vs Benfica Live Stream?

You can watch a live stream of Gol TV (along with 180-plus other live TV channels) via Fubo. You’ll need both the main “Pro” channel package and the “International Sports Plus” add-on to get Gol TV, but both can be included in your free seven-day trial. Once signed up, you can then watch Porto vs Benfica live on the Fubo website or app.

If you’ve already used your Fubo free trial, you can also watch Gol TV on DirecTV Stream. When signing up, you can select any of the four main channel packages (“Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate,” or “Premier”) as long as you also include the “Deportes” add-on. You’ll get a five-day free trial when signing up, and you can then watch a live stream of the match on the DirecTV Stream website or app.

Finally, if you’re looking for a cheaper long-term option and you don’t care about a free trial, Fanatiz has every Liga Portugal game this season (as well as ton of other live soccer from around the world) for just $10 per month.

How to Watch the Porto vs Benfica Live Stream from Abroad

Even if you live in the United States and are subscribed to one of the aforementioned streaming services, you won’t be able to watch the match if you’re physically located outside of the US. That is, unless you use a virtual private network (VPN). VPN’s hide your IP address and location, allowing you to access content from another country as if you were actually there.

NordVPN is easily one of the best VPN services available right now, plus it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so that’s a logical place to start if you’re in the market for a VPN. If you’d rather shop around, however, you can check out our guide to the best VPN deals, any of which should help you watch the match from abroad.

