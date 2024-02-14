 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

PSG vs Real Sociedad live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

After narrowly surviving the group stage, PSG will host the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie against surprising Group D winners Real Sociedad today.

If you’re in the United States and wanting to watch the match, it starts at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS and Paramount+. If you want to watch it live online for free, we have five different ways you can do just that.

Is There a Free PSG vs Real Sociedad Live Stream?

Paramount Plus logo on a black background.
Paramount

If you haven’t used Paramount+ before, that’s the easiest and most simple way to watch a live stream of PSG vs Real Sociedad. It normally costs $6 per month. That’s a pretty good value considering you’ll get every Champions League match, as well as plenty of other sports and entertainment content, but it also comes with a free seven-day trial if you just want to watch this one without paying anything.

Related

You can also get Paramount+ through Amazon Prime Channels. The only difference here is that you’ll watch the match via Amazon’s digital platforms instead of Paramount’s. You need an Amazon Prime subscription for this option, but that comes with a 30-day free trial, and the Paramount+ Channel comes with a seven-day free trial.

DirecTV Stream includes an extra step or two, but it works if you’ve used up your free trials for the first two options. If you include the “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” add-on when signing up for your DirecTV Stream five-day free trial, you can then head over to the Paramount+ website or app and use your DirecTV Stream credentials to log-in and watch the match.

Finally, both the Fubo “Pro” plan and the YouTube TV “Base Plan” include CBS, TUDN and UniMas (that will get you every Champions League match, though only some are broadcast on CBS, while the others are on TUDN or UniMas in Spanish). The Fubo free trial lasts seven days, while YouTube TV will get you five days.

How to Watch the PSG vs Real Sociedad Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

If you’re outside of the US and trying to watch the match, you’ll likely notice that the above streaming services are geo-restricted. Fortunately, a virtual private network (VPN) masks your IP address and can help bypass those geo-blocks, letting you stream US-only sites from abroad. NordVPN is one of the best options out there and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, or you can check out our list of the best VPN deals available right now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Kings vs Thunder live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?
watch thunder timberwolves nba play in tournament live stream online oklahoma city court

It's Super Bowl Sunday, but there is still some basketball to be played before kickoff today. The Sacramento Kings travel to the Oklahoma City Thunder today for a regular season match up of two Western Conference post season hopefuls. The last time these two met on the court was at the end of 2023. The Kings had the upper hand with a 128-123 win over the Thunder. As a matter of fact, the Kings have had the Thunders number the last five times, sweeping them 5-0.

It's a good day for the Thunder to turn that sweep around. The two teams are just about to meet on the court, at 3:00 p.m. ET. Here is where you can find a live stream of the game online.
The best way to watch the Kings vs Thunder live stream

Read more
Celtics vs Heat live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?
Miami Heat entrance at Kaseya Arena

The Boston Celtics travel to South Beach to do battle with the Miami Heat today from the Kaseya Center. The Celtics pounced on the Heat a few weeks ago in their last matchup, 143-110. In that game, Jayson Tatum put up 26 points to assist in their big win. Since losing the Eastern Conference championship last season to the Heat, the Celtics have had the regular season upper hand as they have won the last two meetings between them.

The Heat look to get a regular season win today over rival Boston on their home court. Tip-off is almost upon us, at 2:00 p.m. ET, and the game is televised on ABC, If you want to catch a live stream of it, here is all you need to know.
The best way to watch the Celtics vs Heat live stream

Read more
Aston Villa vs Man United live stream: Can you watch for free?
manchester united youtube channel old trafford

Aston Villa take on Manchester United in an important Premier League fixture Sunday at Villa Park. The Red Devils have found some form as of late, as they've won three straight across all competition and haven't lost since the start of the new year, setting this up as a critical showdown in the race for the Top 4.

The match is starting soon, at 11:30 a.m. ET today, and will be televised on USA Network. That means there are a multitude of different live stream options, including three free ways to watch Aston Villa vs Man United online.
The Best Way to Watch Aston Villa vs Man United

Read more