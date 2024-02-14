PSG vs Real Sociedad live stream: Can you watch for free?

After narrowly surviving the group stage, PSG will host the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie against surprising Group D winners Real Sociedad today.

If you’re in the United States and wanting to watch the match, it starts at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS and Paramount+. If you want to watch it live online for free, we have five different ways you can do just that.

Is There a Free PSG vs Real Sociedad Live Stream?

If you haven’t used Paramount+ before, that’s the easiest and most simple way to watch a live stream of PSG vs Real Sociedad. It normally costs $6 per month. That’s a pretty good value considering you’ll get every Champions League match, as well as plenty of other sports and entertainment content, but it also comes with a free seven-day trial if you just want to watch this one without paying anything.

You can also get Paramount+ through Amazon Prime Channels. The only difference here is that you’ll watch the match via Amazon’s digital platforms instead of Paramount’s. You need an Amazon Prime subscription for this option, but that comes with a 30-day free trial, and the Paramount+ Channel comes with a seven-day free trial.

DirecTV Stream includes an extra step or two, but it works if you’ve used up your free trials for the first two options. If you include the “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” add-on when signing up for your DirecTV Stream five-day free trial, you can then head over to the Paramount+ website or app and use your DirecTV Stream credentials to log-in and watch the match.

Finally, both the Fubo “Pro” plan and the YouTube TV “Base Plan” include CBS, TUDN and UniMas (that will get you every Champions League match, though only some are broadcast on CBS, while the others are on TUDN or UniMas in Spanish). The Fubo free trial lasts seven days, while YouTube TV will get you five days.

How to Watch the PSG vs Real Sociedad Live Stream from Abroad

If you’re outside of the US and trying to watch the match, you’ll likely notice that the above streaming services are geo-restricted. Fortunately, a virtual private network (VPN) masks your IP address and can help bypass those geo-blocks, letting you stream US-only sites from abroad. NordVPN is one of the best options out there and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, or you can check out our list of the best VPN deals available right now.

