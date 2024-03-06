 Skip to main content
Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Having secured the 1-0 away victory in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie, Real Madrid enter today’s matchup against RB Leipzig as huge favorites to advance. Los Merengues have been mostly untouchable at the Santiago Bernabeu this season, with 15 wins and two draws in 17 matches, so this stands a significant uphill climb for the Bundesliga side.

The match starts at 3:00 p.m. ET, and if you live in the United States, you can watch it on Paramount+ (English broadcast), Univision (Spanish) or TUDN (Spanish). If you’re looking to watch a live stream, we have five different ways you can watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig for free.

Is There a Free Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Live Stream?

Paramount Plus logo on a black background.
Paramount

Paramount+, which has every single Champions League game, is the most simple and straightforward option. It comes with a seven-day free trial, and then it’s just $6 per month after that, so this is a good option for A) watching Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig for free, and B) watching the entire Champions League for cheap.

If you’ve already used up your free trial, Prime subscribers (it comes with a 30-day free trial) can get Paramount+ through Amazon Prime Channels. It’s the same live and on-demand content, and the same monthly price after your free trial, but you’ll watch on Amazon’s platforms instead of Paramount’s.

Paramount+ is also available as an add-on with DirecTV Stream, which comes with a five-day free trial. In fact, the “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” add-on is free with DirecTV Stream for your first three months, though DirecTV Stream (which comes with 75-plus live TV channels) is $80 per month, so this isn’t the cheapest option. Once signed up, you can watch the match on the Paramount+ website or app by signing in with your DirecTV Stream credentials.

Finally, if you don’t mind watching the match in Spanish, both Fubo and YouTube TV include TUDN and Univision, and they both come with a free trial. They also have CBS, so you’ll be able to watch Manchester City vs Copenhagen today, as well.

How to Watch the Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

A virtual private network (VPN), which offers online security and privacy, is a valuable tool to have in general, but it’s also incredibly useful for streaming from abroad. Because VPN’s hide your location and connect you to a server in a different country or location, you can actually bypass geo-locks and access content as if you were physically located there.

NordVPN is the way to go. It’s reliable, fast and has thousands of servers, making it really compatible with all of the above streaming services. It tops our list of the best VPN services, and it even comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so there’s no risk involved if you’re feeling unsure.

