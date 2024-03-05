 Skip to main content
Real Sociedad vs PSG live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Real Sociedad face an uphill battle against PSG when they meet for the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 fixture today. Not only do Sociedad trail 0-2 on aggregate, but they enter in shaky form with just one win in their last nine matches across all competition. Meanwhile, Paris haven’t lost a match since November, and they haven’t allowed more than two goals in a match since October.

Nevertheless, anything can happen in Champions League, and no matter the perceived odds, it’s always worth watching.

Fortunately that will be easy to do if you live in the United States. The match (3:00 p.m. ET kick time) will be broadcast on both Paramount+ and CBS, and thus can be watched live online for free in a variety of different ways.

Is There a Free Real Sociedad vs PSG Live Stream?

Paramount Plus logo on a black background.
Paramount

There are so many different directions you can go for a free live stream of Real Sociedad vs PSG. It ultimately just comes down to what you’re looking for in a streaming service.

If you just want the simplest option, Paramount+ is the way to go. It includes every Champions League match in both English and Spanish, and it comes with a free seven-day trial. And if you decide you want to keep it long-term for the quarterfinals and beyond, or for NFL on CBS games in September, or for whatever reason, it’s just $6 per month.

If you want Paramount+ but you’ve already used up the free trial, you can get the exact same thing through Amazon Channels. The Paramount+ channel, which comes with a different seven-day free trial, has all the same live and on-demand content, with the only difference being you’ll watch on Amazon’s platforms rather than Paramount’s.

If you want Champions League action, and you’re also in the market for a streaming service that will completely replace cable, then there are three different options.

Fubo comes with CBS, TUDN, Univision, UniMas (those will cover all the Champions League games) and 180-plus live TV channels in the “Pro” package, which comes with a free seven-day trial.

YouTube TV comes with CBS, TUDN, Univision, UniMas and 100-plus live TV channels in the “Base Plan” package, which comes with a free five-day trial.

DirecTV Stream comes with CBS, Univision and 75-plus live TV channels in the “Entertainment” package, while TUDN and UniMas are available in the more expensive plans. You can also get “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” as an add-on, which allows you to log-in to the Paramount+ app or website with your DTV Stream credentials and watch all of the matches there, as well. Any channel package and any add-on can be included with your free five-day trial.

How to Watch the Real Sociedad vs PSG Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

A virtual private network (VPN) can get you around location-restrictions by hiding your IP address and connecting you to a server that’s located in a different country. For example, if you’re in Europe, you can use a VPN to connect to a US-based server and watch Real Sociead vs PSG on Fubo, which is otherwise not available in Europe.

Some streaming services have gotten wise to VPN’s and started blocking them, but NordVPN has over 6,000 available servers and continues to work no matter what you’re trying to watch. You may need to play around with it and find the right server, but it’s still undoubtedly the best option if you’re trying to watch the match from abroad.

Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
