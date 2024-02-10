 Skip to main content
Roma vs Inter live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Now firmly in front of the Serie A title race following last weekend’s massive win over Juventus, Inter head to Stadio Olimpico to take on fifth-place Roma on Saturday. Inter has mostly dominated this head-to-head as of late, with only one victory going Roma’s way in the last 14 matches.

In the United States, the match starts at 12:00 p.m. ET and will stream exclusively on Paramount+. But just because it’s exclusive to Paramount+ doesn’t mean there aren’t multiple ways to watch a live stream. In fact, we have three different options for watching Roma vs Inter for free.

Is There a Free Roma vs Inter Live Stream?

Paramount Plus logo on a black background.
Paramount

We’ll start with what is probably the most obvious option. As stated above, it’s Paramount+, which includes every single Serie A match of the season. The Paramount+ Essential plan costs $6 per month (or $60 for a year), but it comes with a seven-day free trial, allowing you to watch Inter vs Roma before having to pay anything.

But, if you’ve already used your Paramount+ free trial, we have ways around that. The Paramount+ With SHOWTIME plan (this is the exact same thing as the Paramount+ Essential plan, but it includes SHOWTIME shows and movies, as well as some other extra add-ons) is also available on Sling TV. Here’s the great part: Sling doesn’t offer a free trial of it’s “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” base packages, but you can get the Paramount+ With SHOWTIME add-on by itself without the base packages, and Sling is currently offering it for free for the first month.

Finally, you can also get Paramount+ via Amazon Channels. You need an Amazon Prime subscription for this option, but Prime comes with a free 30-day trial, while the Paramount+ Channel comes with a free seven-day trial.

Watch Roma vs Inter Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

You’ll need a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch Serie A matches via Paramount+ if you’re outside of the United States. A VPN masks and alters your IP address, making it seem as though you’re still in the US even if you’re physically abroad somewhere. NordVPN is one of the best and fastest VPN’s available, plus it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee to eliminate any risk. You can also check out our rundown of the best VPN deals currently available.

Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
