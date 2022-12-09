San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks live stream: Where to watch

The San Jose Sharks and the Anaheim Ducks will look to turn their respective seasons around when they face off on Friday night. To say both hockey teams have been disappointing would be an understatement. In the eight-team Pacific Division, the Sharks are in seventh place, and the Ducks are in eighth place. That’s not where you want to be heading into 2023.
However, things can change in the blink of an eye. Both teams are coming off a win and will look to build momentum and climb back toward the middle of the standings.
When is the game between the Sharks and the Ducks?
The game between the San Jose Sharks and the Anaheim Ducks will start at 10 p.m. ET on Friday, December 9. The game will be played at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The announcers for the game will be Leah Hextall, Cassie Campbell-Pascall, and Linda Cohn. According to Fanduel, San Jose is -115 on the Moneyline.
How to watch Sharks vs. Ducks
Watch the Sharks take on the Ducks on ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET on Friday night. The NHL is on ESPN+ as subscribers will have access to select live games and expert analysis. An ESPN+ subscription costs $10 per month. Subscribers can save 15% by purchasing an annual plan at $100 per year.
Because Disney owns ESPN, subscribers can bundle ESPN+ with Hulu and Disney+. With ads on Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, the Disney bundle costs $13 per month. For a bundle that includes ESPN+ with ads and Disney+ and Hulu without ads, it costs $20 per month.Watch Sharks vs. Ducks on ESPN+
How to stream Sharks vs. Ducks
Fans can also stream hockey games on Hulu + Live TV. To bundle Hulu + Live TV with Disney+ and ESPN+, it costs $70 per month with ads and $83 per month without ads.Watch Sharks vs. Ducks on Hulu
Meet the teams
The San Jose Sharks enter Friday’s contest with an overall record of 8-16-5. So far, the Sharks are 0-4 in December, and during that stretch, San Jose is surrendering an average of 5 goals per game.
The Anaheim Ducks own an overall record of 7-17-3. The Ducks are coming off an exciting 4-3 overtime win over the Carolina Hurricanes. However, the Ducks are struggling to find answers as they possess a 2-6-2 record over their last 10 games.
