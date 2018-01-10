‘Silicon Valley’ gets a season 5 trailer ahead of the series’ return in March

The Pied Piper team is headed back to the small screen in just a few months, and HBO paired the announcement of the premiere date for season 5 of Silicon Valley with a new trailer for the award-winning series’ next story arc.

Scheduled to premiere Sunday, March 25, at 10 p.m. ET on HBO, the fifth season of Silicon Valley picks up where the previous season left off as Richard Hendricks and the Pied Piper team attempt to give the world a “new internet.” As the trailer indicates, the ambitious goal creates more than a little stress for lead actor Thomas Middleditch’s introverted CEO, who’s shown having some trouble inspiring an office full of employees. Also of note in the new trailer is the rise of Jian-Yang, who now appears to have taken over as the owner of the team’s former incubator office and living space.

Created by Mike Judge, John Altschuler, and Dave Krinsky, Silicon Valley follows a group of five programmers who create a startup company in California’s tech-savvy Silicon Valley. The series premiered in 2014 and went on to earn more than 30 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, winning two Emmy Awards over the course of its first four seasons, and receive praise from critics.

Along with Middleditch as Hendricks, the series’ regular cast includes Zach Woods, Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr, Josh Brener, Amanda Crew, Matt Ross, Suzanne Cryer, and Jimmy O. Yang (who plays Jian-Yang). Actor and comedian T.J. Miller (Deadpool) played a featured role in the first four seasons, only to depart before the fifth season.

Miller’s departure is likely to echo throughout the fifth season, as his character was a major part of the series up to this point. The actor’s exit from the series was initially credited as a mutual decision, with Miller himself suggesting he wanted to devote more attention to other projects — his burgeoning film career, the most likely culprit — but subsequent interviews revealed some friction between Miller and show producer Alec Berg. The fourth season (spoiler alert!) bid farewell to Miller’s character, Erlich Bachman, by leaving him stoned out of his mind in an opium den in Tibet.