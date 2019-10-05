It’s been 17 years since Captain Jean-Luc Picard last appeared on the screen, but the revered captain’s time away from the spotlight is drawing to an end. Star Trek: Picard, in which Patrick Stewart returns to his most famous role, debuts on CBS All Access on January 23, 2020.

Star Trek: Picard‘s release date was unveiled at the Star Trek Universe panel at New York Comic Con, and came alongside a brand new trailer. In addition to Stewart, the new footage confirmed the return of Picard’s former first mate William Riker and the Enterprise’s one-time counselor, Deanna Troy, who will once again be played by Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis, respectively.

The trailer also featured more shots of Jeri Ryan, who appears in Picard as her Star Trek: Voyager character Seven of Nine. Brent Spiner, who played Data in Star Trek: The Next Generation, will also appear in the series.

Star Trek: Picard is set 20 years after Star Trek: Nemesis, the last film in the Star Trek: The Next Generation franchise, and sees the former Starfleet captain called back to action when a mysterious young woman arrives at the Picard family vineyard looking for Jean-Luc’s help. Before long, Picard returns to the stars alongside a new crew, including Star Trek newcomers Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, and Santiago Cabrera.

The Picard announcements weren’t the only surprises that the Star Trek team had in store for New York Comic-Con attendees. A new trailer for the third season of Star Trek: Discovery, which sees the Discovery and its crew propelled nearly 1,000 years into the future, dropped at the NYCC’s Star Trek Universe panel.

In addition, Picard and Discovery executive producer Alex Kurtzman previewed the new season of CBS All Access’ series of Star Trek shorts, Short Treks, and revealed that the first episode of the new batch is available on CBS All Access right now. The next Short Treks arrives on October 10, with subsequent episodes dropping once a month through January.

Picard, Discovery, and Short Treks are just a few of the Star Trek projects in the works at CBS All Access. Other upcoming series include a Discovery spin-off starring Michelle Yeoh set in Starfleet’s clandestine Section 31 and an animated series comedy called Lower Decks that details the everyday lives of Starfleet officers.

Editors' Recommendations