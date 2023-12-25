 Skip to main content
Suns vs Mavericks live stream: How to watch the NBA game for free

Aaron Mamiit
By

The Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns are going head-to-head on Christmas Day at the Footprint Center. The game, which starts at 10:30 p.m. ET, will add another chapter to the intensifying rivalry between the Mavericks’ Luka Doncic and the Suns’ Devin Booker. NBA fans are surely looking forward to this matchup between two of the top teams of the Western Conference, which you can watch on ESPN. However, there are some options if you want to follow the game through a Suns vs Mavericks live stream, and even ways to watch Suns vs Mavericks for free.

The best way to watch Suns vs Mavericks

Sling TV is one of the best methods for watching live streams of NBA games, including the Suns vs Mavericks game on Christmas. If you haven’t signed up to the streaming service yet, now’s your chance at savings because all of its tiers are 50% off for your first month of membership. Sling Orange, the cheapest at $40 per month usually, will only cost you $20 for the first month, and it will let you watch the Suns vs Mavericks live stream as well as other programs on ESPN, TNT, CNN, and many other channels. For the complete package, sign up for Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extra for $27.50 in the first month and $55 per month afterwards. In addition to NBA games, you’ll get coverage of the SEC, ACC, Big 10 and PAC 12, plus football games on FS2 and ESPNU.

Is there a free Suns vs Mavericks live stream?

For those who just want to watch the Suns vs Mavericks live stream on Christmas, you can get it for free by taking advantage of FuboTV‘s one-week trial. You won’t have to pay anything as long as the game falls within the trial period, but you might as well check out what the streaming service offers. For $75 per month, a Fubo Pro subscription will give you access to 170 channels and 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR, including the most anticipated NBA games of the season.

Other ways to watch the Suns vs Mavericks live stream

The Suns vs Mavericks live stream is available on other services, and two of our favorites are DirecTV Stream and Hulu + Live TV. If you sign up for DirecTV Stream’s Choice Package, you’ll be able to access NBA TV and unlimited cloud DVR recordings at $25 off the first two months — that’s before reverting to $109 on the third month. There’s also a free five-day trial for DirecTV Stream, so it’s another option to watch Suns vs Mavericks for free. Meanwhile, Hulu + Live TV costs for access to NBA games, Hulu’s whole streaming library, ESPN+, and Disney+.

How to watch the Suns vs Mavericks live stream from anywhere

No matter how you’re planning to watch the Suns vs Mavericks live stream, you should know that some services come with geo-restrictions. You may be out of your luck if you’re planning to watch the game from outside the country — unless you sign up for a VPN, which can be used to trick the service into thinking that you’re back home. We highly recommended NordVPN, which offers three different encryption protocols to protect your privacy. Unfortunately, there’s no NordVPN free trial, but at $13 per month, the cost of the software is very much worth it as it will do more than just let you watch NBA games.

