The Last of Us episode 8 release date, time, channel, and plot

The Last of Us has been one of the biggest hits of 2023 so far. With viewership increasing by the millions with each episode, the show has already achieved something truly rare in entertainment: it’s a video game adaptation that doesn’t suck.

On the contrary, The Last of Us honors its original video game source material and is about more than just bacteria-infested zombies. It probes issues of love, faith, regret, despair, and hope in a way seldom seen on television. Seven episodes have been released so far, and if you want to find all the information on episode 8 — including the release date, time, channel, plot synopsis, cast, runtime, and trailer — you’ve come to the right place.

When does episode 8 of The Last of Us release?

Episode 8 of The Last of Us will air on March 5, 2023.

What time does episode 8 of The Last of Us start?

Episode 8 will air on HBO and HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET on March 5, 2023. It will be available to stream after that time for all subscribers.

What is episode 8 of The Last of Us about?

Episode 8 is titled When We Are in Need. In the episode 8 trailer, it looks like Joel is still recovering from the wounds he suffered in episode 6, Kin. Ellie is again largely on her own, practicing her hunting and shooting skills by taking down a few animals. A group of survivors approach both of them and offer sanctuary in their group, yet Ellie seems hesitant.

Another individual approaches Ellie and offers protection from the mysterious group, and warns her that they are not who they appear to be. (Fans of the video game already know who they turn out to be, but I won’t spoil it for you here.)

Can I watch a trailer for episode 8 of The Last of Us?

Sure! Here it is:

Episode 8 Preview | The Last of Us | HBO Max

Who stars in episode 8 of The Last of Us?

According to IMDb, the episode stars Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller, Bella Ramsey as Ellie Williams, Troy Baker (who voiced Joel in the two The Last of Us video games) as James, Scott Shepherd as David, and Nelson Leis as Josiah. The episode is directed by Ali Abbasi.

How many episodes left are there in season 1 of The Last of Us?

Two (including When We Are in Need). There are nine scheduled episodes in season 1 of The Last of Us. Originally, there were supposed to be 10, but that changed to nine at an unspecified date.

Will there be a season two of The Last of Us?

Yes! The show has already been renewed for a second season. Stars Pascal and Ramsey will return for the sequel show, but there’s no word yet on whether or not it will be a direct adaptation of The Last of Us Part II video game or something entirely new.

Is The Last of Us worth watching?

The Last of Us is one of the best shows of 2023. From its worldbuilding to its character development, the show is a master class in storytelling. It’s hard to believe that this show was based on a video game. Even non-zombie lovers will appreciate The Last of Us because, at the end of the day, it’s great television.

The Last of Us is created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (Uncharted), with the latter having written the video game. On Rotten Tomatoes, The Last of Us sits at 96% on the Tomatometer, with an audience score of 90%. On Metacritic, the film has a Metascore of 84 and a user score of 6.4.

