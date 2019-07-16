Share

Taika Waititi will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The filmmaker who wrote and directed Thor: Ragnarok and Hunt for the Wilderpeople has signed on to pen and helm Thor 4.

Chris Hemsworth is also expected to return as Thor for the sequel, according to an exclusive scoop by The Hollywood Reporter. With any luck, Thor’s rocky, would-be revolutionary sidekick, Korg, will be back to — Waititi voiced Korg in both Thor: Ragnorok and Avengers: Endgame.

For Marvel fans, Waititi’s return to the series is welcome news. Thor: Ragnarok, Thor’s third solo adventure, charmed audiences with its unique mix of humor and action and its colorful, Jack Kirby-inspired production design. Thor: Ragnarok earned $854 million at the global box office, and helped pave the way for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, in which the beer-guzzling, pot-bellied “Bro Thor” quickly became a fan favorite.

However, Waititi’s Thor encore comes with at least one casualty. Warner Bros.’ live-action take on Akira, Katsuhiro Otomo’s seminal manga and anime film, has been put on hold. Previously, Waititi was expected to direct the adaptation, but delays stemming from script problems pushed Akira‘s production date too close to Thor 4‘s, forcing Waititi to leave the project.

We last saw Thor at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame, when the thunder god headed into space alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy, his shiny new ax in hand. Right now, it’s not clear if the highly anticipated “Asgardians of the Galaxy” team-up will continue, or if Thor and the Guardians will go their separate ways for their respective sequels.

Still, as one of the few founding Avengers still standing, Thor is poised to play a major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s fourth phase. With Tony Stark and Black Widow gone, the Hulk injured, and both Captain America and Hawkeye retired, it’s up to Thor to bridge the gap between the members of the old-school MCU and newcomers like the Eternals and Shang-Chi.

Thor 4 isn’t the only big project on Waititi’s plate, either. The small-screen adaptation of Waititi’s What We Do in the Shadows, which Waititi both produces and occasionally directs, has already been renewed for a second season. Waititi will also be directing an episode of the Disney+ Star Wars spinoff The Mandalorian, and will play one of its side-characters, the assassin droid IG-11.