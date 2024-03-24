Thunder vs Bucks live stream: Can you watch for free?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

After a reprieve against the Nets on Thursday, the Milwaukee Bucks will play against a playoff team for the 10th time in the last 11 games when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder today.

The game starts at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on Bally Sports Oklahoma (Thunder markets only), Bally Sports Wisconsin (Bucks markets) and NBA TV (everywhere in the US). But if you’re looking to watch a live stream, we have a bunch of different ways you can do that for free or cheap.

The Best Way to Watch the Thunder vs Bucks Live Stream

First of all, Sling TV does not offer a free trial. So if you’re searching for some free options, you read the next section. But we’re including Sling here because it’s one of the best values in sports streaming right now.

Signing up for the “Sling Orange” channel package and the “Sports Extra” add-on will get you NBA TV to watch the Thunder vs Bucks tonight. It will also get you ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 (for ABC games), ESPNU, TNT and TBS. That means you can watch multiple NBA games per week, most of the men’s college basketball tournament and all of the women’s tournament.

All of that will run you just $41 for your first month, which will get you through the end of the NBA regular season and both NCAA tourneys. And if you want to keep it long-term, it will move to $51 per month, but that’s still less expensive than any other live-TV streaming service that will get you these channels.

Again, it’s not free to start, but if you’re looking for a streaming service to keep for the foreseeable future, this is undoubtedly one of your best choices.

Is There a Free Thunder vs Bucks Live Stream?

To watch this game online without paying anything, you’ll need to find a streaming service that includes one of the necessary channels and comes with a free trial. There are four of those: Fubo, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV or the NBA TV Amazon Prime Channel.

Both Fubo and DirecTV Stream will work in any market. They’re the only two live-TV streaming services to offer the Bally Sports networks, so those in the Thunder or Bucks market can watch that way if they want. They also both include NBA TV. With Fubo (seven-day free trial), you’ll need the “Pro” plan and the “Sports Plus with NFL RedZone” add-on. And with DirecTV Stream (five-day free trial), you’ll need any base channel package that is “Choice” or above.

Though YouTube TV doesn’t have any of the localized Bally Sports networks, it does include NBA TV and 100-plus other channels in its “Base Plan,” which comes with a five-day free trial.

You can also get NBA TV by itself through Amazon Prime Channels. You’ll need a Prime subscription to watch this way, but Prime comes with a 30-day free trial and the NBA TV channel comes with a seven-day free trial.

How to Watch the Thunder vs Bucks Live Stream from Abroad

Looking to watch one of those streaming services from outside of the United States? You’ll need a virtual private network (VPN) such as NordVPN or any of our recommended best VPN services on the market right now.

After signing up, the process is fairly simple. You’ll open your VPN and connect to a server that is based somewhere in the United States. This let’s your online self “pretend” you’re actually located there, allowing you to access and stream content that would have otherwise been geo-locked.

