Valencia vs Real Madrid live stream: Can you watch for free?

La Liga leaders Real Madrid look to reinforce their stranglehold on the top of the league when they take on ninth-place Valencia at Mestalla today. Los Merengues dropped five goals on Valencia the last time these sides battled, but Valencia haven’t lost at home in the league since September, so this sets up as an interesting match.

It kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET and will stream on ESPN+ in the United States. But if you want to watch a free live stream, we have several different ways you can do that.

Is There a Free Valencia vs Real Madrid Live Stream?

There are some free live options as long as you don’t mind watching in Spanish. The match is being televised on ESPN Deportes, which is available in the Fubo “Latino” channel package. This is normally $33 per month, but it comes with a free seven-day trial, so you can sign up, watch Valencia vs Real Madrid, and then cancel without needing to pay anything.

If you’ve already used your Fubo free trial, you can also watch a live stream of ESPN Deportes through either the YouTube TV “Spanish Plan” or the DirecTV Stream “Entertainment” package plus “Español” add-on. Both streaming services come with a five-day free trial, while YouTube TV will actually let you watch for free for 20 minutes before you even need to sign up.

Watch Valencia vs Real Madrid on ESPN+

If you don’t care about watching the match for free, then ESPN+ is the better option for most scenarios. Not only is it the only way you can watch this match–and all La Liga matches–in English, but at $11 per month, it’s a far cheaper long-term solution than all of the above streaming services. You’re also getting a lot more bang for your buck, as ESPN+ also includes every match from Copa del Rey, Bundesliga, FA Cup and DFB-Pokal, plus other soccer and live sports, tons of on-demand content and exclusive written content that isn’t available on the regular ESPN website.

If you want even more content (and a better value), you can bundle ESPN+ with Disney+ and Hulu for just $15 per month.

After you’ve signed up for ESPN+, you can watch a live stream of Valencia vs Real Madrid on the ESPN website or app, which is available on most streaming services.

Watch Valencia vs Real Madrid Live Stream from Abroad

A virtual private network (VPN) is good at getting around geo-locks, as they can mask your IP address and connects you to a server in a different country. This then allows you to access content in that country that would otherwise be location-restricted. So, if you’re trying to watch ESPN+ content from outside of the United States, a VPN is your answer.

We would go with NordVPN, though there are lots of good options out there. You can also take a gander at our list of best VPN services or best VPN deals for more information and other options.

