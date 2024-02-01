76ers vs Jazz live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

Despite Joel Embiid being out for tonight’s game as the Philadelphia 76ers (29-17) travel to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz (24-25), the Jazz find themselves as a four-point favorite in tonight’s matchup, as the 76ers are limping into the game. Hopefully they can get a win and get their heads above water to get to .500 record. They’re now ranked tenth in the West and need to move up a bit if they want to think about a possible postseason run.

The game is on West Coast Feed and will be airing at 10:00 p.m. ET, and here is all the information about where you can catch a live stream of the matchup.

The best way to watch the 76ers vs Jazz live stream

Sling TV is at the forefront of the market for consumers who are leaving behind cable for better options. Sports fans have found Sling TV to be a far better option for live streaming sports at a more affordable cost, with a current base price of $20 a month for your first month and then $40 the rest of the way. You can customize your experience with Sling TV with either Sling Orange or Sling Blue. Many sports fans are using Sling Orange due to all the channels the bundle provides. You can purchase add-ons depending on what plan you choose if you want one thing but also want something else from a different plan. It seems like there isn’t anything Sling TV can’t do for you and your streaming needs.

Is there a free 76ers vs Jazz live stream?

Unfortunately there is no free stream, but Max offers a cheaper route than Sling. Since Max has integrated live sports into its streaming service through its Bleacher Report Sports menu, many are testing the waters out for live streams with Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service. The real catch here is that, like Sling TV, Max does not have a free trial period, thus making it quite hard to catch a live stream of the game tonight. Max is available for $10 a month if you still choose to sign up.

Watch the 76ers vs Jazz live stream from abroad with a VPN

A VPN is a safe and affordable way to watch a U.S.-based live stream from abroad. Virtual private networks protect your data and identity while streaming outside of America. There are many VPNs out there, but at a base price of $12 a month, we like to recommend NordVPN as the best VPN overall. It is available in 60 countries, compatible with Mac and Windows, and has unlimited bandwidth for live streams.

Editors' Recommendations