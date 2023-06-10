 Skip to main content
Where to watch 2023 Belmont Stakes live stream for free

Dan Girolamo
By

The third and final leg of the Triple Crown will be decided in the 2023 Belmont Stakes on June 10. Known as the “test of the champion,” the Belmont Stakes is the longest race in the horse racing Triple Crown at 1.5 miles. The race marks the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s dominant Belmont win to secure the historic Triple Crown.

Unfortunately, there will be no Triple Crown winner in 2023 after Mage won the Kentucky Derby and National Treasure won the Preakness Stakes. However, National Treasure is running in the Belmont and has a chance to win two jewels in the Triple Crown. One of the biggest storylines is the return of Forte, who was scratched on the morning of the Kentucky Derby despite being the morning line favorite. Forte is currently the favorite to win the Belmont Stakes but will face steep competition from Tapit Trice, National Treasure, and Angel of Empire.

Who will win the 2023 Belmont Stakes? Find out on Saturday evening!

2023 Belmont Stakes field

A horse runs down the final stretch at Belmont Park.
Mike Lizzi from Nassau County , USA

Forte is the favorite to win, followed by Tapit Trice, Angel of Empire, and National Treasure. Below is the field for the 2023 Belmont Stakes, including the post position and odds.

  1. Tapit Shoes: 20/1
  2. Tapit Trice: 3/1
  3. Arcangelo: 8/1
  4. National Treasure: 5/1
  5. Il Miracolo: 30/1
  6. Forte: 5/2
  7. Hit Show: 10/1
  8. Angel of Empire: 7/2
  9. Red Route One: 15/1

Where to watch 2023 Belmont Stakes

This Saturday, the 155th Belmont Stakes is moving 🐎

📺: June 10th on FOX and the Fox Sports App pic.twitter.com/0aSTUiZj2P

&mdash; FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 5, 2023

The 2023 Belmont Stakes will broadcast live on FOX on Saturday, June 10. Post time is approximately 7:02 p.m. ET, with coverage beginning at 4 p.m. ET. The race can also be seen through the FOX Sports app.

Watch the 2023 Belmont Stakes on FOX

Watch the 2023 Belmont Stakes live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV on Apple TV.

For those looking to watch the race on Sling TV. FOX is now available in select markets through Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Sling Blue services. Sling TV customers can receive a free HD antenna that will allow them to watch other local channels such as NBC and ABC. The Sling TV packages cost between $40 and $60. However, new subscribers can receive $10 off for their first month.

Watch the 2023 Belmont Stakes live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Example of Live Guide on Hulu Live TV.
Hulu

The Belmont Stakes on FOX is available for Hulu with Live TV. Subscribers can enjoy more than 85 live TV channels, including Bravo, Cartoon Network, ESPN, Nickelodeon, and SYFY. For $70 a month, customers will receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). For $83 a month, the subscription will feature Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the 2023 Belmont Stakes on Fubo TV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

There are four Fubo TV subscription packages: Pro, $75 per month; Elite, $85 per month; Premiere, $95 per month; and a special Latino package for $33 per month. The 220 channels on Fubo TV include Cheddar, CNBC, Discovery Channel, HGTV, and most importantly, FOX. Start your free trial with no commitment and the ability to cancel anytime.

Watch the 2023 Belmont Stakes live stream on YouTube TV

Three-dot menu on YouTube TV.

YouTube TV subscribers can breathe a sigh of relief as FOX is included in the channels list. Other noteworthy channels on YouTube TV include CBS, ESPN2, FXX, Food Network, and TNT. At $73 a month, YouTube TV provides subscribers with over 100 live TV channels in sports, news, and entertainment. Furthermore, new customers will only pay $65 a month for the first three months before the regular rate kicks in.

Watch the 2023 Belmont Stakes live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.

Due to regional broadcast restrictions, watching the Belmont Stakes on FOX while abroad could prove quite difficult. The solution is to download a virtual private network or VPN. The VPN will bypass regional broadcasting restrictions and allow access to your favorite channels and streaming services from anywhere in the world. A service like NordVPN will ensure a smoother user experience by routing your connection through a U.S.-based server. Nord VPN offers a 30-day money guarantee for new users, so there’s no penalty to try it.

