Where to watch the 2023 Preakness Stakes: How to live stream the horse race for free

The second leg of Triple Crown heads to Baltimore, Maryland, for the 148th Preakness Stakes. The Preakness is typically held two weeks after the Kentucky Derby on the third Saturday in May. The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be held at the Pimlico Race Course on Saturday, May 20.

Unlike the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness features a smaller field (eight horses compared to the Derby’s 20) running a shorter distance (1.19 miles as opposed to the 1.25 miles at the Derby). The horse to watch is Mage, who opened as the morning line favorite at 8-5 odds. Mage pulled off a magical win at the Kentucky Derby as a 15-1 morning line favorite. Mage will look to become the first horse since 2018’s Justify to win the Derby and the Preakness in the same year.

The Preakness Stakes will air early on Saturday evening, but there will be coverage leading up to the race and instant analysis after the winning horse crosses the finish line. Find out where to watch the 2023 Preakness Stakes below!

Watch the 2023 Preakness Stakes on NBC

The post positions have been set for the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes!#Preakness148 pic.twitter.com/3xmWjJZR1g

&mdash; Preakness Stakes (@PreaknessStakes) May 15, 2023

The 2023 Preakness Stakes post time is 7:01 p.m. ET. It will air on NBC. Coverage beings at 4:30 p.m. ET and runs until 7:30 p.m. CNBC will air races from 1 p.m. ET to 4:30 p.m. ET. Full race coverage can be streamed live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Log in with your cable provider for access.

Watch the 2023 Preakness Stakes on Peacock

Peacock plans on a TV.

Streaming of the 2023 Preakness Stakes will be available on Peacock. Besides horse racing, Peacock is home to live sporting coverage of the WWE, Premier League, and NFL. Peacock will stream its first-ever NFL playoff game in January 2024. The streamer is also home to hundreds of movies and TV shows, including Mrs. Davis, Cocaine Bear, The Office, and more. There are two paid tiers: Premium, priced at $5 per month with ads, and the ad-free Premium Plus, priced at $10 per month or $100 per year.

Watch the 2023 Preakness Stakes on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu app icon on Roku.
Hulu with Live TV subscribers will be able to watch NBC since it’s one of the more than 85 channels available on the service. For $70 monthly, subscribers can gain access to Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). For $83 monthly, users will receive Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). With these three services, subscribers can watch the latest Marvel movie on Disney+, adult drama on Hulu, or a live sporting event on ESPN+.

Watch the 2023 Preakness Stakes on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.

If you subscribe to Sling TV, then you can gain access to the Kentucky Derby if you purchased the Blue package or the Orange and Blue package. NBC is not accessible on the Orange package and will require an additional purchase. All packages on Sling are priced between $40 to $60, but Sling will take $10 off your first month. Enjoy various channels on Sling, including Comedy Central, ESPN, Freeform, NFL Network, and Travel Channel.

Watch the 2023 Preakness Stakes live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV available add-ons.
YouTube TV includes all of the basic networks — ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC — without a cable subscription. YouTube TV lets subscribers stream over 100-plus channels covering news, entertainment, and sports. New subscribers will only pay $63 a month for the first three months of YouTube TV before it increases to its normal rate of $73 per month. If you are uncertain, then sign up for a free trial before committing to the full price.

Watch 2023 Preakness Stakes on YouTube TV

Watch the 2023 Preakness Stakes live stream on Fubo TV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Fubo TV gives subscribers access to their favorite channels, including NBC, over the internet. There are no contracts at sign-up and no hidden fees. Choose from four paid packages: Pro, $75 per month; Elite, $85 per month; Premiere, $95 per month; and a special Latino package for $33 per month. Fubo TV’s channel list features Bravo, Disney Channel, MTV, TLC, ESPN, and SYFY. New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial.

Watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.

There’s no reason to miss out on the 2023 Preakness Stakes if you are outside of the country. The solution to your problems is a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN allows Americans who are abroad to stream their favorite channels and shows without hassle. One VPN we recommend is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users, so there’s no penalty to try it.

