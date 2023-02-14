Are you a basketball fan looking to stream the Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics game today, as well as other NBA games online? With the rise of online streaming, watching your favorite team play has never been easier. That’s good news if you’ve cut the cord and are looking to watch the Bucks vs Celtics live stream this evening. There are several ways to stream live NBA games from the comfort of your living room, and we’ve rounded them up right here so you can find the best streaming package for your needs. Whether you’re looking to watch games on your computer, phone, or tablet, we’ve got you covered. The action begins tonight at 7:30 PM ET, so read on to discover how you can watch the Bucks vs Celtics live stream and other NBA games online, anytime, anywhere.

Watch the Bucks vs Celtics live stream on Sling TV

The most affordable streaming package that will let you watch the Bucks vs Celtics live stream and other NBA games is Sling TV. Sling TV offers a couple of plans, including Sling Orange and Sling Blue, both of which offer ways to stream the Bucks vs Celtics. Sling Blue is arguably a better choice for sports fans, though, as it includes more sports channels, although ESPN is only available on Sling Orange (you can combine the two plans, however). With Sling TV, you can watch NBA games and other sporting events live and on-demand, and you can even record them for later viewing. Sling Blue and Orange each cost $40 per month, or you can combine the two for $55 per month. For a limited time, new subscribers can take advantage of a 50% off deal for their first month, making Sling TV an even more affordable option to stream your favorite sports games and other live TV programming.

Watch the Bucks vs Celtics live stream on Hulu with Live TV

If you’re looking to watch the Bucks vs Celtics live stream this evening, Hulu with Live TV is a great all-in-one cord-cutting bundle. It includes Disney+ and ESPN+ along with Hulu’s on-demand library and more than 85 live TV channels. All that will cost you $70 per month, which we think is an excellent value given that you’re getting three streaming platforms along with a live TV streaming package. To watch the game, simply sign up for Hulu with Live TV and navigate to ESPN or TNT to tune in. With its intuitive interface and cloud DVR capabilities, Hulu with Live TV makes it easy to catch all of your favorite games without the expense and hassle of a traditional cable subscription. And with the added bonus of access to three other streaming services, Hulu with Live TV is arguably the best live TV streaming service for cord-cutters looking for a comprehensive home entertainment package.

Watch the Bucks vs Celtics live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV is a great option for NBA fans looking to watch the Bucks vs Celtics live stream and other live games. As a new member, you can take advantage of a free two-week trial to tune in to all the action without any cost. Additionally, YouTube TV is currently offering $10 off for the first three months of membership, making it an even more attractive proposition for cord-cutters. With YouTube TV, you’ll be able to stream live games, access on-demand content, and other live TV programming across more than 100 channels. You also get unlimited cloud DVR storage to save your favorite moments and watch them later. And since it allows for up to six user accounts and three simultaneous streams, YouTube TV is a solid choice for larger households, as well.

Watch the Bucks vs Celtics live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you’re outside the U.S. and want to watch the Bucks vs Celtics live stream, a VPN is a cheap way to route around geographic live TV broadcasting restrictions. With a virtual private network, you can bypass region-based broadcasting limits and access streaming services as if you were in a different location. One of the best VPN services for streaming is NordVPN. It offers fast and reliable servers in many different countries, and since your connection is encrypted, you can keep all of your online activities safe and private wherever you are in the world (even if you’re using public Wi-Fi). You can sign up for NordVPN for as little as $4.20 per month. Then, simply download the app onto your device, connect to a server in a region where the game is available for streaming, and you’re good to go.

