Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Bucks vs Jazz live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

Tyler Geis
By

Despite some ups and downs as of late, the Milwaukee Bucks still hold the second spot in the Eastern Conference rankings. The Bucks may be in a bit of transition with new coach Doc Rivers fitting into the system, but with Rivers being a success story in the league as well as the power duo of Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, they should stay afloat in the top three of the conference. Tonight they go head-to-head with the Utah Jazz, who are sitting in the 10th spot of the seeding right now. They look to rebound after three straight losses on an east coast road trip to the Nets, Knicks, and 76ers.

Catch the live stream tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET live from Salt Lake City. Here is all the information on where to find it in case you happen to be outside the regional markets for it.

The best way to watch the Bucks vs Jazz live stream

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Fubo is one of the biggest platforms sports fans have flocked to in terms of live sports streaming after cutting the cable cord. The regional Bally Sports package is one of the best add-ons to Fubo, a place where many can seek out their favorite teams from their area. There is a Fubo free trial period, and you can cancel anytime. It’s a very economical deal that has many sports fans looking at Fubo long-term for their live streaming needs.

Is there a free Bucks vs Jazz live stream?

NBA League Pass on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

To catch out-of-market games on places like Fubo and YouTube TV, it’s smart to add on your NBA League Pass when signing up for these other services. That being said, NBA League Pass does not have a free trial, thus making it a bit complicated to have a free live stream of tonight’s game. Many YouTube TV subscribers utilize NBA League Pass as they go hand in hand and even have some promotional deals from time to time.

Watch the Bucks vs Jazz live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN app listing on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

VPNs are the best way to get U.S.-only live streams when traveling abroad. Out of all the best VPNs out there on the market, we recommend NordVPN. It costs subscribers $12 a month and has a 30-day money-back guarantee, which tells you how certain they think their service is for their new customers. It’s reliable and never feels sluggish due to its unlimited bandwidth, which is a big plus for live streaming sports.

