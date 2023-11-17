 Skip to main content
2023 Feast Week live stream: watch Thanksgiving college basketball for free

Thanksgiving is not only reserved for football. Men’s college basketball games will be airing throughout Thanksgiving week. From November 16 to November 26, over 50 college basketball teams will play in early season tournaments.

There are over 10 premier events set to air over the next 10 days, including the Maui Invitational, Empire Invitational, Battle 4 Atlantis, NIT Season Tip-Off, and Vegas Showdown. Kansas, Baylor, Villanova, North Carolina, Purdue, Gonzaga, and defending champion UConn are some of the notable teams that will play during Feast Week.

2023 Feast Week schedule

Nov. 16-26, ESPN platforms present 2023 #FeastWeek college basketball coverage

🏀 75 games
🏀 150+ hours of coverage
🏀 13 premier events – including @MauiInv, @EmpireClassicBB, @B4AOfficial &amp; multiple @ESPNEvents tournaments

Vivid Seats Legends Classic

  • Dates: November 16-17
  • Teams: Auburn, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, and St. Bonaventure.

Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic

  • Dates: November 16, 17, and 19
  • Teams: St. John’s, North Texas, Dayton, LSU, Houston, Towson, Utah, and Wake Forest

Myrtle Beach Invitational

  • Dates: November 16, 17, and 19
  • Teams: Charleston, Vermont, Saint Louis, Wyoming, Wichita State, Coastal Carolina, Furman, and Liberty

Continental Tire Main Event

  • Dates: November 17-19
  • Teams: San Diego State, St. Mary’s, Washington, and Xavier

Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off

  • Dates: November 18-19
  • Teams: Mississippi State, Northwestern, Rhode Island, and Washington State

Chris Paul’s HBCU Tip-Off Presented by AEA Foundation

  • Dates: November 18-19
  • Teams: Cheyney, Virginia Union, Winston-Salem State, and Tuskegee

Saatva Empire Classic

  • Dates: November 19-20
  • Teams: UConn, Texas, Indiana, and Louisville

Allstate Maui Invitational

  • Dates: November 20-22
  • Teams: Kansas, Purdue, Marquette, Tennessee, Gonzaga, UCLA, Syracuse, and Chaminade

Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis

  • Dates: November 22-24
  • Teams: North Carolina, UNI, Villanova, Texas Tech, Michigan, Memphis, Arkansas, and Stanford.

NIT Season Tip-Off

  • Dates: November 22 and 24
  • Teams: Baylor, Florida, Oregon State, and Pittsburgh

Vegas Showdown

  • Dates: November 23-24
  • Teams: Arizona State, BYU, NC State, and Vanderbilt

ESPN Events Invitational

  • Dates: November 23, 24, and 26
  • Teams: Penn State, Texas A&M, Florida Atlantic, Butler, Iowa State, VCU, Boise State, and Virginia Tech

Watch the 2023 Feast Week live stream on ESPN platforms

Aerial shot of the Dean Smith Center in North Carolina.
Wiki Commons

the 2023 Feast Week will run from November 16 to November 26. Over 70 games will air on ESPN platforms, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN+. Games can be accessed on your television, ESPN app, or ESPN.com. Log in with a TV provider for access. Here’s the entire TV schedule.

Watch 2023 Feast Week on ESPN platforms
A subscription to ESPN+ costs $11/per month, or you can save over 15% with an annual plan at $110/year. The ESPN bundle, however, is a more advantageous deal at $15/month because it includes ESPN+ (with ads), Disney+ (with ads), and Hulu (with ads). After watching college basketball, check out some of the best shows on ESPN+, including The Pat McAfee Show, UFC Embedded, and 30 for 30.

Watch the 2023 Feast Week live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Example of Live Guide on Hulu Live TV.
Hulu

Stream the ESPN platforms with a subscription to Hulu with Live TV. Hulu with Live TV recently overhauled its plans and raised prices. Hulu with Live TV on its own costs $76/month. However, the three bundled plans range from $77/month to $90/month. The cost variation depends on your ad preference.

Watch the 2023 Feast Week live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV on the Google Pixel Tablet.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

YouTube TV offers live sports at an affordable price. Watch college basketball, football, baseball, golf, F1, and hockey on ESPN platforms with YouTube TV. Dedicated football fans can watch every NFL game with a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket, which is 50% off the rest of the season. Subscribers will pay $51/month for the first three months of YouTube TV before it moves to $73/month. New customers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch the 2023 Feast Week live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

Sling TV remains one of the best live-streaming TV services on the market. Sling TV provides subscribers with flexibility and customization, two things that are hard to come by on cable. The two paid plans are Sling Orange at $40/month and Sling Blue at $45/month. Your preferences for sports and entertainment will determine which package to purchase. However, you can bundle both for $60/month. New customers will receive 50% off their first month.

Watch the 2023 Feast Week live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

If you want a service with up to 255 channels, look into purchasing a plan on FuboTV. The three plans for FuboTV are Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Premier at $95/month. ESPN platforms are available within each plan. For the first two months, FuboTV is taking $20 off for two months. Plus, new customers can sign up for the Fubo TV free trial.

Watch the 2023 Feast Week live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

If you travel regularly, then make sure to download a VPN service before you leave the country. VPNs ensure a better streaming experience by alleviating issues arising from geographic broadcast restrictions. Also, VPNs add another layer of privacy and protect your computer from phishing scams. One of the best VPN services available is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

