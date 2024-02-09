 Skip to main content
Hawks vs 76ers live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

Tyler Geis
By

With the trade deadline now behind us, we now look forward to All Star weekend and the final stretch of the regular season leading into the playoffs. The Philadelphia 76ers (30-20) have had an uphill battle as of late to stay alive in the play off race, despite being 5th in the Eastern Conference standings. They have recently lost reigning league MVP Joel Embiid. Since the injury, the 76ers have now gone 4-12. The Atlanta Hawks (22-29) come to tonight and despite their streaking play on the court as of late, they look to take advantage of the wounded 76ers.

The matchup takes place tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Here is what you need to know about watching the game on a live stream tonight.

The best way to watch the Hawks vs 76ers live stream

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

Sling TV has led the way with cable cord cutting these days, as many customers have jumped to their service because of how they allow you to customize all your live streaming needs. Sling TV offers 50% off your first month when you sign up. Making your first monthly payment has a base amount of only $20; after that, it goes up to only $40 a month. Sling TV lets you customize your live streaming experience, as you can choose between two streaming packages: Slide TV Orange and Sling TV Blue. Many sports fans are going with Orange due to the sports channels that come with the package. However, Sling TV is so customer-friendly that it allows you to swap out channels you don’t want for ones you do and add on plans to improve your experience.

Is there a free Hawks vs 76ers live stream?

NBA League Pass on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Services like Fubo and YouTube TV have free trials, but when you are out of the regional market for the game, there won’t be a free live stream available. With an NBA League Pass, you can get up to 40 out-of-market games a week, but right now the service does not have a free trial, so either way you are going to be paying a few bucks tonight to live stream the game if you don’t already have an NBA League Pass. However, if you’re looking to sign up right now, check out this deal for a one-time payment of $50 through YouTube TV.

Watch the Hawks vs 76ers live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

VPNs protect our identity and data from hackers when we are live streaming U.S.-based content while abroad. Of all the VPNs out on there, we recommend NordVPN the most for its affordability and reliability. Costing only $12 a month and having a 30-day money-back guarantee, NordVPN is available on 5000+ servers in over 60 countries outside the U.S. Last but not least, your live streams should run pretty smoothly when you use it, as NordVPN comes with unlimited bandwidth.

Tyler Geis
Tyler Geis
